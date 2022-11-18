Choosing a Cruise Itinerary

Choosing an itinerary can be a daunting task, particularly for first-time cruisers. "I don't know which cruise line to pick, where to go or for how long," Cruise Critic member CaledonHockley posts in our First Time Cruisers forum. "Has anyone else felt this way?"

The answer is: of course. After all, cruise ships visit more than 2,000 ports around the world -- but that doesn't mean every itinerary is right for you.

Ready to choose the perfect cruise itinerary? We'll show you the way.