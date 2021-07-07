Are Cruise Deposits Refundable?

When most people book a cruise, they typically choose not to pay for it in full right then and there. To reserve a room onboard, cruise lines will accept a deposit, a portion of the full cruise fare, to secure your place.

Generally, you'll find two types of cruise deposits: refundable and nonrefundable. At least, that was the case before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. While both refundable and nonrefundable deposits still exist, many cruise lines are temporarily offering an unprecedented level of flexibility when it comes to the way these payments are handled. Many lines will allow passengers to keep that "nonrefundable" deposit as a future cruise credit toward another voyage, and some lines are even extending final payment deadlines to offer additional flexibility. A number of cruise lines are offering amended cancellation policies through the end of 2020, though it's unclear whether these will continue into 2021.

What is the main difference between the two, and which one should you opt for? Let us help you check what makes the most sense for you and whether your cruise deposit is refundable.