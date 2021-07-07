Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor
While the primary appeal of dining on a cruise is being served and not washing the dishes, there may come a time when you're stuck on land and hankering for one of your favorite cruise treats or cocktails. When that feeling strikes, you might want to put a cruise on your calendar, but you can also satisfy the craving by learning to make your favorite cruise drinks and meals in your own kitchen, anytime.

Skeptical? Channel your very best vacation vibes and turn your abode into the hottest bar, restaurant or culinary kitchen with these tools.

Learn to Mix Your Favorite Cruise Cocktail

Beach Pool on Carnival Horizon

Educated Barfly

or

How To Drink

.If you're missing concoctions from your favorite cruise line, check out our video of Cruise Critic's 11 Best Cruise Cocktails (With Recipes) so you can sip while you're docked on the chaise longue. We've also got five recipes for our favorite Carnival cruise cocktails. Crystal Cruises is posting cocktail recipes from its bartenders every Thursday on its

Crystal@Home

web page.

Indulge in Catered Meals…Or Make a Cruise Favorite

In an age of at-home delivery services, takeout no longer means simply pizza or Chinese. Support local restaurants in and around your neighborhood by treating yourself to a gourmet meal in the main dining room (aka your dining room) via apps like DoorDash, Grubhub or Postmates. (You can even interrupt yourself halfway through for a "surprise" performance of "Sweet Caroline," waving your napkin above your head -- this might prove more difficult with a paper napkin.)

Feeling extra ambitious? End the meal on a sweet note by making your very own Carnival warm chocolate melting cake.

For more cruise-specific recipes -- including five more desserts -- check out our Cruise Ship Recipes to Make at Home.

Take a Cooking Class

Penne dish from Jamie's Italian (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

short videos

posted online along with a new TV series called "Keep Cooking and Carry On."Social media abounds with even more notable chefs offering everything from quick kitchen tips and advice to full demos. Just a few examples are Michelin-starred Italian chef Mossimo Bottura (@mossimobottura on Instagram) and Holland America Culinary Council member Kristen Kish (@KristenLKish), with the series "Make This Tonight."For a limited time, the paywall has been removed on more than a dozen classes of

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street

, along with

50 episodes of America's Test Kitchen

(formerly featured on Holland America Line). The Bon Appetit video channel (partner to Princess Cruises), along with the New York Times Cooking YouTube channel, are always free.Crystal is hosting Sunday Cooking with Chef Jon Aston on Crystal@Home; tune in Tuesday for a recipe preview and shopping list, so you can cook along at home. Holland America is also sending email subscribers links to cooking demos with its Culinary Council members.

Updated July 07, 2021

