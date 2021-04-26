Travel Agents Answer Crucial Cruise Questions On Cruisers' Minds

It's hard to know who to turn to right now when it comes to getting answers to your burning cruise questions about future cruise credits, rebooking canceled cruises or simply: "When can I sail again?"

Travel agents are on the front lines of the current slate of cruise cancellations and rebooking and know better than anyone what travelers should expect during this uncertain time.

We spoke to Chuck Flagg, master cruise consultant with travel specialist Cruise Planners, and Rob Clabbers, president of Q Cruise + Travel, a Virtuoso member agency, and a luxury cruise expert, to get the answers to some of the crucial questions on cruisers' minds.