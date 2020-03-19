The Best Machu Picchu Cruise Tours

Beyond Pisco sours and ceviche, what's the first thing you think of when you think of Peru? If you answered Machu Picchu, you'd be in good company. The country's most visited destination and the most important Incan archaeological site in the world is set on a high plateau amid the densely forested, mist-enshrouded mountains and valleys of inland southern Peru.

But, Machu Picchu is a long way from Lima -- more than 683 miles -- which is often the only port of call in Peru for cruises to South America. Even the most ambitious shore excursion can't cover that much ground in a day. Fortunately, for cruisers who don't want to miss Machu Picchu, several cruise lines offer cruises that include Machu Picchu as part of their South America and Galapagos itineraries.

Called cruise tours, these pre- or post-cruise land-based extensions take in Machu Picchu, Cusco and other highlights of the Sacred Valley, as the surrounding area is known. Take note: The journey is still a journey -- It involves flights to Cusco, transfers to points closer to Machu Picchu, buses, train rides or strenuous hikes up to the site, and walking into and around the site itself.

Check out some of the top South American and Galapagos cruises that include Machu Picchu, from familiar big-ship operators to smaller, boutique and ultra-luxe brands.