Do Kids Need Passports for Cruises?

Do kids need a passport to go on a cruise? Yes. And also no.

The type of documentation or ID your child needs in order to sail varies based on the itinerary, your mode of travel to your homeport, who your child is sailing with and even the cruise line. Here, we break down when your kids needs a passport and when just a birth certificate will suffice.

Note: This advice pertains only to U.S. citizens. Citizens of other countries or U.S. permanent residents should check with the appropriate government agency for travel documentation requirements.