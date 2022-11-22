Some travelers cruise because it's a great vacation value, but others book for the seriously luxurious digs and decadent amenities to be found onboard top suites. If price is not a concern, marble bathrooms, a two-story slide and mattresses that cost as much as a house -- seriously -- can be yours on a cruise vacation.

Whether you're trying to impress your country club friends, you've saved up for the splurge of a lifetime or you're simply daydreaming, we've rounded up the most luxe, over-the-top cruise accommodations at sea for you to swoon over. Just make sure you're sitting down when you check out their price tags.

Prices for these suites vary by date and itinerary and are subject to change, but are listed here as an estimated price per night per suite, based on double occupancy (two people to a room).

Without further ado, here are some of the most expensive cruise ship suites you can book at sea, listed from least to most expensive.