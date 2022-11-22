Some travelers cruise because it's a great vacation value, but others book for the seriously luxurious digs and decadent amenities to be found onboard top suites. If price is not a concern, marble bathrooms, a two-story slide and mattresses that cost as much as a house -- seriously -- can be yours on a cruise vacation.
Whether you're trying to impress your country club friends, you've saved up for the splurge of a lifetime or you're simply daydreaming, we've rounded up the most luxe, over-the-top cruise accommodations at sea for you to swoon over. Just make sure you're sitting down when you check out their price tags.
Prices for these suites vary by date and itinerary and are subject to change, but are listed here as an estimated price per night per suite, based on double occupancy (two people to a room).
Without further ado, here are some of the most expensive cruise ship suites you can book at sea, listed from least to most expensive.
Seabourn's Grand Wintergarden Suite, found onboard Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore, is a unique and special space, featuring a glass-enclosed solarium with tub and day bed. Passengers will enjoy 1,292 square feet of interior space -- not including two balconies totaling 244 additional square feet. The room also features large windows, dining for six, two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one whirlpool), a guest bath, convertible sofa bed, pantry with wet bar and three flat-screen TVs.
These Grand Wintergarden Suites typically cost around $6,000 per night, though fares may be slightly less or more, depending on the cruise itinerary. Included in the price are niceties such as a Nespresso machine, Swarovski binoculars for use during your voyage and a complimentary private car transfer up to 50 miles from your home.
The Owner’s Suite aboard Silversea's Silver Muse is one of the line's most lavish offerings. One of four Onwer's Suites onboard, these suites have two possible configurations: the standard 1,055-square-foot one-bedroom suite (including veranda), which can be expanded to include the adjacent Vista Suite next door, bringing the room up to 1,389 square feet, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Owner's Suites aboard Silver Muse feature a living and dining area with a working desk bordered by a floor-to-ceiling window next to a private balcony. A fully stocked bar area and Bose sound system help with entertaining, along with a dedicated guest bathroom.
The master bedroom boasts a spacious marble bathroom stocked with Bulgari White toiletries and features a marble-clad walk-in shower, dual sinks and vanity, and a jetted tub. The bedroom features Pratesi linens and a plush Savoir mattress.
The largest suite on our list is Norwegian's three-bedroom Garden Villa, coming in at a whopping 6,694 square feet. Variations of this exquisite space are available on Norwegian Star, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Jewel.
Prices vary depending on the itinerary, but 2024 voyages list a rack rate of $25,998 for a seven-night cruise (before discounts). That means for about $4,000 per night you can run free in this three-bedroom suite that accommodates up to eight passengers and provides round trip limo service to and from the airport, unlimited drinks, and the services of a butler, of course.
Unwind in a spacious living room with a baby grand piano and enjoy three full baths plus a half-bath, walls of windows and stunning outdoor terraces with a hot tub, steam room, sun deck and a private dining area. On ships with access to The Haven complex, Garden Villa passengers can enjoy meals in a private restaurant, plus a dedicated pool and sun deck.
There are two Owner's Penthouse Suites on mega-yacht Scenic Eclipse, clocking in at 2,099 square feet apiece. Either can be combined with the Spa Suite next door to make a two-bedroom, 2.5-bath suite with 2,637 square feet of total living space.
Located at the front of the ship on Deck 9, both Scenic Owner's Suites feature a 646-square-foot terrace with lounge area, sun loungers and private Jacuzzi; ensuite dining area with seating for up to eight people; personalized mini-bar restocked daily; dual steam shower, therapeutic spa bath, guest powder room and deluxe bath products; complimentary laundry service (limited per day); and a complimentary one-hour in-suite spa treatment per passenger. The Spa Suite addition adds another steam shower with oversized head and light therapy and an oversized spa bath overlooking your private balcony.
At $3,500 per person, per night for a weeklong escape on Scenic Eclipse, expect a price per couple of $49,000. For the price tag, the ship offers passengers a range of eye-popping toys, including motorized Zodiac rafts and an onboard helicopter.
Disney Cruise Line made waves in 2022 with the introduction of the newest ship in the fleet, Disney Wish, which included in its innovative designs the Tower Suite, a super exclusive suite built right into the ship's (dummy) first funnel.
The lucky passengers who stay here have access to four bedrooms for up to eight guests, four and a half bathrooms, a private elevator entrance, and a stunning two-story ceiling crowned with a modern brass chandelier with a private veranda overlooking the ocean.
The price of staying in such incredible digs runs steep: prices for the coveted suite run up to $14,702 per person for two-night sailings in 2024. But act quickly if you’re inclined to stay here -- this hot ticket suite is going fast.
This one-of-a-kind room, designed with large families in mind, features an in-room slide, a private cinema with an 85-inch high-definition TV and all the best video games, a 212-square-foot balcony complete with table tennis and a full-size whirlpool. Beyond that, a LEGO wall, air hockey table and funky decor make the space appealing to kids of all ages.
The colorful, two-level and two-bedroom 1,346-square-foot suite features plenty of space for up to eight passengers and a private Royal Genie, which is a specialized butler who caters to passengers' every whim, along with special surprises customized to each reservation. A ballpark figure for a weeklong cruise in the Ultimate Family Suite onboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class Symphony of the Seas is $60,000 -- or $4,286 per person, per night -- for a minimum of two people.
As part of Royal's Star Class suites, cruisers staying in this top-level suite have all drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), all meals (even in specialty restaurants) and gratuities included.
A new three-level Ultimate Family Townhouse on Icon of the Seas, which launches in 2024, is currently already accepting bookings, with posted prices of $16,160 per person for seven-night voyages in November 2024.
Perhaps the most expensive cruise ship suite -- and the most coveted -- belongs to luxury line Regent Seven Seas, which seems to outdo itself with each new ship. The Regent Suite on Seven Seas Splendor averages a whopping $77,000 per weeklong cruise ($5,500 per person, per night), takes up 4,443 square feet of space and features the most expensive bed in the world with a price tag of $200,000.
For the price, suite passengers receive unlimited spa treatments, a private driver in each port and their own exclusive, private dining space for up to 12 people called The Study. Inside, occupants will find two spacious bedrooms, ocean views flooding in from floor-to-ceiling windows and a grand piano.
Plus, there is access to a Tresse mini-pool spa on the wraparound balcony. Enjoy the sunset with a cocktail from a fully stocked bar that the suite's personal butler will mix for you. Or retreat inside to the largest ensuite spa on the ocean complete with a sauna and ceramic loungers.
Booking this expensive cruise ship room also gets you free first-class airline tickets for domestic flights (business class for international flights); a one-night pre-cruise hotel package with all transfers; all laundry, Wi-Fi and almost any other amenity you could imagine onboard -- yes, even a caviar service, Champagne, personalized stationery and a choice of suite fragrance.
Updated November 22, 2022