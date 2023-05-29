6 Best Cruise Ports for Hiking in the Caribbean

The Caribbean is more than sun, sand and water sports. Volcanic mountains, tropical rainforests and gushing waterfalls offer some of the best Caribbean hiking adventures. These islands have a wonderful mix of white sandy beaches and impressive hiking adventures that will get your heart pumping and leave you feeling invigorated at the end of the day.

So, the next time you are planning shore excursions on your Caribbean cruise getaway, consider these ports of call known for some of the best hiking in the Caribbean. You will not only get your adrenaline fix and burn off some of those buffet calories but you will also get shareable shots and unforgettable experiences. Just make sure to pack your hiking boots, rain ponchos and day bags.

From the "Island of Enchantment" of Puerto Rico to the "Nature Island" of Dominica, here are some of the best places to hike in the Caribbean.