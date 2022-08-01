Broadway Cruises 2022 and 2023

With all of the high-quality theater and live entertainment on cruises these days, it's no surprise that a cruise ship makes for an ideal destination for a Broadway-centric vacation. What could be more fun than being surrounded by other Broadway fans on a cruise to an exotic destination with some of the stars themselves?

From famous hosts, such as Alan Cumming, to intimate private theater shows and onboard acting lessons, a Broadway theme cruise lets musical fans geek out on their favorite style of entertainment. Here are the Broadway cruises you can book in 2021 and beyond.