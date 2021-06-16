Whether you want to dream big or live large, here's the rundown of upcoming 2022 and 2023 world cruise options.

World cruises usually begin in January and end in April or May, but some lines change it up with departures in other seasons, including summer and early winter.

A few things to note: Many world cruises don't sail fully around the world, though they do offer a chance to see a varied portfolio of diverse cultures all in one sailing. Also, if you can't commit to a full world cruise in 2022-2023, you can often book a "segment" of the voyage , typically ranging from a week to more than a month in duration.

For the 2022-2023 world cruise season, prospective travelers will find sailings as long as 180 nights on Oceania' s " 180 Days Around the World " voyages, while some lines -- like Cunard and, new for 2022, Silversea -- run two or more World Cruises in a given calendar year.

Next year will be noteworthy in cruising, marking 100 years since Cunard 's RMS Laconia sailed the first-ever world cruise, a charter for the American Express Company. Even today, around-the-world cruises continue to be enduringly popular thanks to their innovative itineraries and modern technology that makes it easier than ever to stay in touch when you're spending 100-plus days (or more) onboard.

If a seven-night cruise doesn't seem long enough, would 100-plus nights of lavish galas, hobnobbing with interesting fellow passengers and visits to faraway lands be more your style? If so, it's time to get a world cruise on your 2022 or 2023 calendar.

2022 World Cruises

Crystal Cruises

The Trip: Crystal Serenity departs for a 116-day world cruise in early 2022, leaving either roundtrip from Miami or Los Angeles, thanks to some clever port scheduling.

The primary Crystal world cruise departs January 17, 2022, and visits the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, India, Oman, Egypt and Jordan before transiting the Suez Canal en-route to Israel, Greece, Turkey and the Mediterranean. The Atlantic crossing en-route to Miami also includes stops in the Azores and Bermuda.

Departure Date: January 17, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Monte Carlo (102 nights); Los Angeles to Miami (100 nights); Los Angeles to Monte Carlo (86 nights).

Price: Fares begin at $53,646 for the full world journey from either Miami or Los Angeles, and from $41,571 for segment voyages.

Holland America Line

The Trip: Holland America runs a 128-night "Grand World Voyage" in January 2022 aboard its elegant Zaandam.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the Holland America world cruise heads south to South America with an extended stay in Brazil (including sailing time on the Amazon River), before crossing the Panama Canal. It then makes way to Hawaii and the South Pacific, before visiting Asia (with several calls scheduled in Japan and China). Zaandam then visits the Middle East and Mediterranean. A final transatlantic crossing brings the ship back to Fort Lauderdale on May 12, 2022.

Departure Date: January 3, 2022

Itinerary Segments: No additional segments are available for booking.

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $22,499 per person.

MSC Cruises

The Trip: MSC Cruises world cruise in 2022 will take place onboard the line's midsize MSC Poesia. Sailing roundtrip from Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, on January 4, 2022 the 116-night voyage will call of a number of exciting destinations around the globe, including ports in South America, Europe, Australia and Asia before arriving back in Civitavecchia.

Shorter segment voyages are also available, and the entire world cruise can also be embarked on from Genoa (January 5), Marseille (January 6) or Barcelona (January 7).

Departure Date: January 4, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Civitavecchia to Valparaiso (37 nights); Civitavecchia to Sydney (73 nights); Genoa to Warnemunde (128 nights); Genoa to Southampton (124 nights); Genoa to Copenhagen (127 nights); Genoa to Valparaiso (36 nights); Barcelona to Copenhagen (125 nights); Barcelona to Southampton (122 nights); Barcelona to Warnemunde (126 nights); Valparaiso to Genoa (80 nights); Valparaiso to Civitavecchia (79 nights); Sydney to Civitavecchia (43 nights); Sydney to Genoa (44 nights).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $15,549 per person.

Oceania Cruises

The Trip: Insignia returns for its annual "Around the World in 180 Days" sailing in 2022. Cruisers can board the 180-day voyage from Los Angeles to New York on January 6, 2022 or extend their holiday to 196 days by embarking in Miami on December 21, 2021.

Following the Miami embarkation, the Oceania world cruise starts with visits to Grand Cayman and Cartagena, Colombia, before transiting the Panama Canal for exploration of Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and a few ports in Mexico.

A stop in L.A. for the second world cruise pickup point will then slingshot the ship to the Hawaiian Islands before heading to the South Pacific and Australia. A host of Asian ports of call follow suit, spanning Indonesia to India. The voyage ends with visits to the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada and New England before ending in New York with an overnight stay for the U.S. Independence Day on July 4, with disembarkation the following day.

Departure Date: January 6, 2022 in Los Angeles; December 21, 2021 in Miami.

Itinerary Segments: Miami to Los Angeles (16 days); Los Angeles to Auckland (29 days); Los Angeles to Perth (50 days); Los Angeles to Tokyo (72 days); Auckland to Perth(21 days); Auckland to Tokyo (43 days); Perth to Tokyo (22 days); Tokyo to Bangkok (28 days); Tokyo to Hong Kong (16 days); Hong Kong to Bangkok (12 days); Bangkok to Lisbon (59 days); Bangkok to Cape Town (35 days); Cape Town to Lisbon (24 days); Cape Town to New York (45 days;) Lisbon to New York (21 days).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $39,799 per person. Segments start at $5,399 per person.

P&O Cruises

The Trip: P&O Cruises' Aurora sets out on the line's annual round-the-world cruise in January 2022. The 2022 itinerary operates roundtrip out of Southampton, bringing cruisers to 22 countries on a 99-night voyage. En-route, the itinerary stops in Tenerife and in a couple of Caribbean isles before transiting the Panama Canal and visiting ports of call in Mexico and spending an overnight stay in San Francisco.

Then it's on to Hawaii and more far-flung isles in the South Pacific, before hitting up New Zealand and Australia. Aurora makes a good run of hopping about Asia, including port calls on Japan, before sailings south with a few additional stops in the Middle East, before transiting the Suez Canal. After a jaunt through the sunny Mediterranean, Aurora heads back to Southampton for disembarkation April 13, 2022.

Departure Date: January 3, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Southampton to San Francisco (24 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (19 nights); Sydney to Southampton (51 nights); Brisbane to Hong Kong (17 nights); Brisbane to Southampton (49 nights); Hong Kong to Southampton (32 nights); Dubai to Southampton (18 nights).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at £10,549 (about $14,500), based on double occupancy.

Princess Cruises

For 2022, Princess Cruises will offer two world cruises: one departing from Fort Lauderdale and another embarking in Sydney, Australia.

Island Princess

The Trip: Sail aboard Princess's 111-night world cruise voyage roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2022, aboard Island Princess, which is making its world cruise debut for the line. Cruisers also have the option to join the world cruise roundtrip from Los Angeles (San Pedro) on January 19.

The sailing will be the most destination-intensive world cruise itinerary the line has offered to date. Passengers for the full loop of the Princess world cruise from Florida will get access to 50 ports of call, with stops in 32 countries across six continents. Cruisers can choose to take in 25 UNESCO sites en route, like Petra, Ephesus and the Great Barrier Reef, while crossing the equator twice and overnighting in Dubai and Venice.

From Fort Lauderdale, the ship sails to Colombia before traversing the Panama Canal. Calls in Nicaragua and Mexico follow, before the ship reaches its second pickup point in Los Angeles. From there, it's on to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, before a dip into Asia (Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka).

The ship then sails the Middle East, with calls in the U.A.E., Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Israel. From late March through mid-April, it sails along the Adriatic and the Mediterranean, before making way for Morocco, the Canary Islands and the transatlantic crossing back to Fort Lauderdale -- via Bermuda -- in time for disembarkation April 27.

Cruisers that boarded in Los Angeles can also continue on for disembarkation in Los Angeles (San Pedro) following a Panama Canal transit and a sprinkling of Latin American ports, on May 11.

Departure Date: January 5, 2022, from Fort Lauderdale; January 19, 2022, from Los Angeles.

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (14 days); Fort Lauderdale to Dubai (66 days); Fort Lauderdale to Civitavecchia (88 days); Los Angeles to Sydney (26 days); Los Angeles to Dubai, (52 days); Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale (97 days); Sydney to Dubai (26 days); Dubai to Civitavecchia (22 days); Dubai to Fort Lauderdale (45 days); Dubai to Los Angeles (59 days)

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $17,669 per person. Segments start at $1,149 per person.

Coral Princess

The Trip: Coral Princess sets out on its first World Cruise itinerary in 2022 as well, with a 107-day World Cruise departing roundtrip Auckland, New Zealand on May 14, 2022; or roundtrip Sydney, Australia on May 18, 2022, or roundtrip Brisbane on May 20.

The ship visits the Komodo Islands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece and the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal before heading north towards Ireland, Northern Europe, and Norway's North Cape. Coral Princess then visits Iceland, Halifax, New York and Miami before heading through the Panama Canal and back to Australia and New Zealand via Peru, Chile and French Polynesia.

Departure Date: May 14, 2022 from Auckland; May 18, 2022 from Sydney; May 20, 2022 from Brisbane.

Itinerary Segments: Sydney to Dubai (22 days); Sydney to Dover (52 days); Brisbane to Dover (50 days); Dover to Sydney (55 days); Auckland to Dover (56 days); Sydney to New York (71 days); Dubai to Dover (30 days); Dover to New York (19 days); Dover to Auckland (51 days); Dover to Brisbane (57 days); New York to Sydney (36 days)

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $14,719 per person.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Trip: Sailing roundtrip from San Francisco, Regent's Seven Seas Mariner puts a different spin on the world cruise, in a circumnavigation of the Pacific Rim. The 120-night Asian-Pacific itinerary focuses on 59 ports in 17 countries, homing in on the South Pacific, Australia/New Zealand and Asia.

Along the way, Regent Seven Seas world cruisers get access to more than 40 UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as nearly 300 included-in-the-rates excursions ashore. Plus, overnight calls are featured in 18 destinations, like Honolulu, Sydney, Bangkok, Shanghai and Vancouver. The cruise returns to San Francisco on May 5, 2022.

Departure Date: January 5, 2022

Itinerary Segments: San Francisco to Papeete (18 nights); Papeete to Auckland (16 nights); Papeete to Sydney (30 nights); Auckland to Singapore (35 nights); Auckland to Sydney (14 nights); Sydney to Singapore (21 nights); Sydney to Hong Kong (37 nights); Singapore to Hong Kong (16 nights); Hong Kong to Tokyo (15 nights); Hong Kong to San Francisco (35 nights); Tokyo to San Francisco (20 nights);

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $66,499 per person. This cruise is waitlisted.

Seabourn Cruise Line

The Trip: Seabourn Sojourn will offer another world cruise in 2022, sailing on a spectacular 145-day voyage from Los Angeles to Piraeus, the port for Athens, Greece.

The massive Seabourn world cruise sails first to Hawaii before heading to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia. Seabourn Sojourn then slingshots back north, exploring China, Japan and Southeast Asia before steaming west to encounter Sri Lanka, India, and the Middle East, followed by a transit of the Suez Canal. Seabourn Sojourn then explores Israel, Greece, Turkey and other Eastern Mediterranean locales before arriving in Piraeus.

Departure Date: January 11, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Los Angeles to Sydney (39 days); Los Angeles to Keelung (Taipei), (72 days); Los Angeles to Shanghai (89 days); Sydney to Keelung (Taipei), (33 days); Sydney to Shanghai (50 days); Sydney to Singapore (72 days); Keelung (Taipei), (39 days); Keelung (Taipei) to Piraeus (73 days); Shanghai to Singapore (22 days); Shanghai to Piraeus (56 days); Singapore to Piraeus (34 days).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $66,999 per person. Segments start at $12,999 per person.

Silversea Cruises

For the first time in the line's history, Silversea is offering two round-the-world cruises in 2022 that were held over from 2021, including the industry's first expedition-themed world cruise aboard Silver Cloud.

Silver Whisper

The Trip: Silver Whisper's 2022 "The Tale of Tales" world cruise is a 138-day voyage that begins January 5, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale and ends May 22 in Copenhagen. And, unlike most other world cruises that operate in a east-west direction, the Silversea world cruise offers a north-south itinerary that stretches from Iceland to Antarctica.

Covering 69 ports of call in 32 different countries, Silver Whisper first sails south to explore Central America, transit the Panama Canal, and sail along the western coast of South America, bound for Ushuaia. Then, it's off to Antarctica, with a visit to the Antarctic Peninsula and to nearby South Georgia, the final resting place of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton. Silver Whisper crosses the Atlantic to Cape Town and works its way north along the eastern shores of Africa, with stops in Maputo, Richards Bay, Durban and Mahe.

After that, Silver Whisper cruises the Middle East before transiting the Suez Canal, emerging in the Mediterranean and sailing from Piraeus to Bordeaux to Reykhavik, and ports of call in-between. Passengers then explore Iceland and Norway before arriving in Copenhagen.

Departure Date: January 5, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Fort Lauderdale to Lima (12 days); Lima to Ushuaia (14 days); Ushuaia to Cape Town (23 days); Cape Town to Mahe (21 days); Mahe to Aqaba (13 days); Aqaba to Piraeus (15 days); Athens to Bordeaux (16 days); Bordeaux to Reykjavik (12 days); Reykjavik to Copenhagen (11 days).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $89,100 per person.

Silver Cloud

The Trip: For something entirely new for the industry, 2022 will mark the debut of the industry's first-ever expedition-themed world cruise, courtesy of Silversea. Dubbed the "Uncharted World Tour," this Silver Cloud voyage embarks Ushuaia, Argentina, on January 30 for a 167-day immersive adventure that makes way from the Antarctic to the Arctic over five-and-a-half months, with shore landings in Antarctica, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Spanning 30 countries across six continents, cruisers will have the chance to explore Antarctica by Zodiac boat, swim with rays in Bora Bora, encounter orangutans in Borneo and contemplate the history and mystery of Easter Island during a two-day stay. Special exclusive events include access to Robert Louis Stevenson's former home in the Samoan Islands or partake in a private dining event in Iceland's Kjarnaskogur Forest.

Seventy rotating members of the Silversea expedition team, as well as more than 20 featured guest speakers, with scientists, explorers, historians and writers among them, will host onboard workshops, lectures and guided shore tours. The ship disembarks in Tromso, Norway, on July 11, 2022.

Departure Date: January 25, 2022

Itinerary Segments: Ushuaia to Valparaiso (18 nights); Valparaiso to Papeete, (22 nights); Papeete to Lautoka, (11 nights); Lautoka to Cairns, (14 nights); Cairns to Singapore, (22 nights); Singapore to Cochin (16 nights); Cochin to Athens, (19 nights); Athens to Lisbon, (14 nights); Lisbon to Reykjavik, (17 nights); Reykjavik to Tromso, (13 nights).

Price: Full world cruise fares start at $105,500 per person. Segments start at $12,999 per person.

Viking Cruises

The Trip: Viking Star will sail a 136-night that actually embarks from Miami on Christmas Eve 2021 and continues sailing into 2022 all the way to London (Greenwich), where it concludes May 9, 2022.The entire five-month Viking world cruise visits numerous countries and ports of call around the globe, with an included-in-the-fare excursion in every port of call. In addition, several destinations will feature overnight stays.

The full voyage explores the Caribbean, Latin America (with a Panama Canal transit) and California, before making way to Hawaii, the South Pacific and New Zealand/Australia. Finally, the ship heads to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean before exploring Western Europe. The sailing ends in London on May 24, 2021.

Departure Date: December 24, 2021

Itinerary Segments: Los Angeles to London (119 days); Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (18 days).