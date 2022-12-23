Read on for our breakdown of the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal, including address information, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal .

The Port of Cairns has the following cruise lines: Silversea Cruises , Windstar Cruises and Ponant .

Head west on Airport Avenue and stay on this road until you reach Lake Street. Continue on Lake Street and take the first exit onto Florence Street and turn onto Abbott Street. Turn onto Wharf Street and you will see the cruise terminal ahead.

National Route A1 southbound will turn into Sheridan Street. Make a left onto Hartley Street, which will dead-end at Lake Street. Make a left onto Lake Street and you will see the cruise terminal ahead.

Get on National Route A1 northbound and follow signs for City Portsmith/A1/Bruce Highway. Continue straight on Ray Jones Drive, which will turn into Comport Street. Use the left lane to turn onto Draper Street and take the next right onto Kenny Street. At the intersection, make a right on Wharf Street. The terminal will be on your right.

If you are planning to drive, below are directions to the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal.

The entrance to the parking lot is on the corners of Wharf and Lake streets and Wharf and Abbott.

Long-term public parking is available at the Cairns Cruise Terminal for a daily fee for up to 10 days. Ticket machines can take payment via credit card or cash.

Exemplar Coaches and Limousines offers shuttle services from the airport to the Cairns CBD. There’s a ticket booth inside the terminal, and you can also book online. Pick-up locations are outside the Arrivals Hall at both terminals.

Rideshare companies such as Uber and 1300 Rideshare are also available at Cairns Airport. These offer an efficient and cost-effective way to travel to the Port of Cairns from the airport.

Taking a taxi is one of the best ways to travel to the cruise port from the Cairns Airport. Rides will take roughly 15 minutes.

There is no public transit connection between the airport and the port of Cairns.

The Cairns Cruise Terminal is about a 15-minute drive from the Cairns Airport without traffic.

Those looking for last-minute essentials can find a few small shops within a 10-minute walk of the terminal. Cairns Central Shopping Centre offers a wide array of stores and is just a five-minute drive from the Port of Cairns.

The Port of Cairns is within walking distance of multiple retail and dining outlets. If you don’t want to go far, there are several cafes on Lake Street which are within a five-minute walk of the cruise terminal. There are also a couple of bars along Wharf Street.

If you’re taking the Queensland Rail train to Cairns, you’ll arrive at Cairns Central. From there, it’s a five-minute taxi ride to the Cairns cruise ship terminal.

It’s best to contact your cruise line if you need a wheelchair rental , as there are none available with the terminal.

Restrooms are plentiful at the Cairns cruise ship terminal and can be found in the passenger holding area prior to boarding the ship.

There is no dedicated free Wi-Fi service available at the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal, but free Wi-Fi is available nearby at various locations throughout the CBD.

More Tips About the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal

Access: There are no different entrances based on cabin categories. Everyone should go through the terminal's main entrance to check in.

Waiting to Board: Cairns can be quite hot and humid -- it's in the tropics, after all. If you have a long wait between when your plane arrives in Cairns and when you can board the ship, it is more comfortable to wait at a cafe than the terminal.

Go Swimming at the Free Swimming Lagoon: Pack a bathing suit in your carry-on bag and drop your checked luggage at the cruise terminal. It's an easy 10-minute walk from here to the city's free swimming lagoon, an attractive spot to spend a few hours if you have the time.

Rental Cars: Numerous car rental agencies such as Hertz, Budget and Enterprise are located within walking distance of the cruise terminal.