The Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal is located in the center of Cairns, Australia. While the building itself doesn’t offer much in the way of seating or services, it’s within walking distance of restaurants, bars, shops and most major hotels. The city’s swimming lagoon, Kuranda Scenic Railway, and ferries to Fitzroy and Green islands are also just a five-minute taxi ride away.

