The Port of Melbourne , also known as the Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal, is located in Port Melbourne. The cruise terminal boasts spectacular coastal views of picturesque Port Phillip Bay and beyond. It's about a 40-minute taxi ride from Melbourne Airport and a 20-minute drive from the Central Business District (CBD).

Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Melbourne, including address information, directions, cruise lines, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Melbourne and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Melbourne.