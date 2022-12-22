Read on for our breakdown of the Brisbane cruise terminal, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Brisbane and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Brisbane.
Brisbane International Cruise Terminal
1 Cruise Terminal Dr
Pinkenba QLD 4008 Australia
The Brisbane International Cruise Terminal has the following cruise lines: Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Ponant, Seabourn Cruise Line and Silversea Cruises.
It's important to be aware of Brisbane's traffic when coming to the cruise port. Make sure to give yourself ample time and plan accordingly.
From the City
Port of Brisbane is a 20-minute drive from Brisbane’s city center, but you should allow an additional 20 minutes during rush hours. Drive towards Fortitude Valley along Elizabeth Street, then continue straight along State Route 25. Turn right onto Marine Road, which leads straight to the terminal.
From the Brisbane Airport
The Port of Brisbane is adjacent to the Brisbane Airport and will take about 15 minutes without traffic. From the airport, take Airport Drive and head south-east following signs for the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal. Keep left at the fork to continue on Lomandra Drive, which will dead-end at State Route 25. Follow directions above.
The Brisbane cruise terminal offers almost 1,000 parking spaces across three paid lots. Spots must be booked in advance via Wilson Parking. Parking payment machines near the terminal building accept Visa, Mastercard and cash.
There is also a pick-up and drop-off area in front of the terminal building with a two-minute limit.
Brisbane Airport (BNE) is northeast of the city center and about a 15-minute drive from the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal.
Rideshare companies such as Uber, Ola, DiDi and the all-women Shebah are available at Brisbane Airport. There are also door-to-door shuttle services, including Con-X-ion.
Public transport is not a convenient option for the Port of Brisbane, as it would involve multiple transfers and take about one and a half hours.
Taking a taxi is the most direct way to travel to the cruise port from the airport. Rides will take roughly 15 minutes. Taxis are available 24/7 outside both airport terminals.
There are currently no dining or shopping options inside the Brisbane Cruise Terminal. For this reason, it is best to stock up on any last-minute essentials before you get to the cruise port.
Brisbane's city center is one of Queensland's largest shopping precincts and everything you could require will be there. It’s about a 25-minute drive to the CBD from the Port of Brisbane.
Trains to and from the city and beyond can be accessed via two local train stations: Ascot and Doomben (on the Doomben Line). It’s about a 15- to 20-minute drive from either station to the Port of Brisbane.
The Brisbane cruise terminal offers a limited number of wheelchairs. There are also elevators and moving walkways. Reserve a wheelchair in advance with your cruise line if you require one for the entirety of your sailing. Most cruise lines provide this service.
Porters are available on embarkation and debarkation days at the Port of Brisbane.
Restrooms are plentiful at the Brisbane Cruise Terminal and can be found on both floors.
There is currently no free Wi-Fi available at the Brisbane Cruise Terminal.
There is ample seating available inside the cruise terminal.
Luggage storage is not available at the Port of Brisbane.
