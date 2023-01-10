Read on for our breakdown of the White Bay Cruise Terminal, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the White Bay Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the White Bay Cruise Terminal .

Be sure to check your boarding documentation carefully and that your ship is indeed docking at the White Bay terminal. The two main terminals at the Sydney cruise port (White Bay Cruise Terminal and Overseas Passenger Terminal) are about a 15-minute drive apart without traffic.

White Bay Cruise Terminal Directions

From the Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport

Head east on Marsh St., then take the first exit at the roundabout onto Airport Dr. Continue straight on Qantas Dr., which turns into Joyce Dr. then General Holmes Dr. Turn left onto Mill Pond Rd. and merge onto M1.

Stay on M1 for about 10 minutes then take the exit towards A4. Take a slight right onto Cross City Tunnel and merge onto A4 to Rozelle. Continue on A4 for about three minutes, then take a slight right onto Victoria Rd. Turn right onto Robert St., then turn right to stay on Robert St. Drive two minutes and the terminal will be on your right after two minutes.

From North Sydney

Get onto Bradfield Hwy and continue on until turning a slight left onto Western Distributor. After a couple of minutes, take a slight left again onto Western Distributor/A4 (follow signs for Anzac Brg/Western Suburbs). Stay straight for about five minutes.

Take a slight right onto Victoria Rd., then a right onto Robert St. Immediately turn right to stay on Robert St. After a couple of minutes, the terminal will be on your right.

From the West

Get onto eastbound A4 until you take a right onto Great Western Hwy/Parramatta Rd./A44. Drive for about five minutes then turn left onto Wattle St./A4/A44 and continue following A4 for three or four minutes. Then, turn left onto Balmain Rd. and immediately turn right onto Lilyfield Rd., which is the first cross street.