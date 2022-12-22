Read on for our breakdown of the Overseas Passenger Terminal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Overseas Passenger Terminal .

Study your embarkation documentation closely and ensure that your cruise ship is indeed docking at the Overseas Passenger Terminal. Sydney has two cruise ship terminals: Overseas Passenger Terminal and the White Bay Cruise Terminal .

Merge onto Sir John Young Cres, continue onto Shakespeare Pl, then continue straight onto Bent St. Drive about two minutes until you get to the Overseas Passenger Terminal.

Follow M1 to Sir John Young Cres in Sydney. Then, take the exit toward City N.

If you’re driving to the Overseas Passenger Terminal from Sydney Airport, it’ll take you about 20 minutes via M1.

Parking rates and time restrictions vary based on location, so be sure to check parking signs and lot regulations.

If you’re looking to leave your car for the entirety of your cruise, there are several secure and conveniently-located parking stations near the terminal: Quay West , Clocktower and 155 George Street .

Parking at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney is limited. However, paid street parking is available nearby in The Rocks on Harrington, Cumberland, Argyle, Essex and Gloucester Street, which is suitable for short-term parking.

Getting from the Sydney Airport to the Overseas Passenger Terminal

As mentioned above, the Sydney Airport is roughly a 20-minute drive from the Overseas Passenger Terminal. You can take a taxi, private car or public transportation to get from the Sydney Airport to the Overseas Passenger Terminal.

Public Transit from the Sydney Airport to the Overseas Passenger Terminal

Public transportation is the most common and convenient way to get from Sydney Airport. Direct train, bus and ferry services operate from the airport to the Overseas Passenger Terminal. All Sydney public transportation will take you to Circular Quay at the terminal.

Sydney Airport Taxi Service to the Overseas Passenger Terminal

You can find the taxi rank on Level Three at the Sydney Airport. Rideshare services, like Uber (not Lyft), are also available.