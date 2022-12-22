Read on for our breakdown of the Overseas Passenger Terminal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Overseas Passenger Terminal.
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130 Argyle St.
The Rocks NSW 2000
Australia
The Sydney Cove Overseas Passenger Terminal serves the following cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Cunard Line, Silversea Cruises and Holland America Line.
Study your embarkation documentation closely and ensure that your cruise ship is indeed docking at the Overseas Passenger Terminal. Sydney has two cruise ship terminals: Overseas Passenger Terminal and the White Bay Cruise Terminal.
If you’re driving to the Overseas Passenger Terminal from Sydney Airport, it’ll take you about 20 minutes via M1.
Follow M1 to Sir John Young Cres in Sydney. Then, take the exit toward City N.
Merge onto Sir John Young Cres, continue onto Shakespeare Pl, then continue straight onto Bent St. Drive about two minutes until you get to the Overseas Passenger Terminal.
Parking at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney is limited. However, paid street parking is available nearby in The Rocks on Harrington, Cumberland, Argyle, Essex and Gloucester Street, which is suitable for short-term parking.
If you’re looking to leave your car for the entirety of your cruise, there are several secure and conveniently-located parking stations near the terminal: Quay West, Clocktower and 155 George Street.
Parking rates and time restrictions vary based on location, so be sure to check parking signs and lot regulations.
As mentioned above, the Sydney Airport is roughly a 20-minute drive from the Overseas Passenger Terminal. You can take a taxi, private car or public transportation to get from the Sydney Airport to the Overseas Passenger Terminal.
Public transportation is the most common and convenient way to get from Sydney Airport. Direct train, bus and ferry services operate from the airport to the Overseas Passenger Terminal. All Sydney public transportation will take you to Circular Quay at the terminal.
You can find the taxi rank on Level Three at the Sydney Airport. Rideshare services, like Uber (not Lyft), are also available.
If you want to take a private car to the Sydney Cove Overseas Passenger Terminal, you can book one in advance from the airport or rent a car when you arrive.
The Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney is conveniently located close to many restaurants, shops and other attractions.
Just a few minutes’ walk from the terminal is The Rocks, which is a popular neighborhood where you can find street food and handmade fashion items. The Rocks also features some of Sydney’s oldest pubs and many upscale restaurants with views of the harbor.
There are also several places to dine, drink and shop at the terminal itself.
Sydney Trains offers train services throughout Sydney, and there’s a train station called the Circular Quay within walking distance of the Overseas Passenger Terminal.
Passengers requiring wheelchair access should inform the cruise line in advance to arrange wheelchair-assisted entry and escort through the terminal and boarding process.
There are no porters at the Overseas Passenger Terminal. Passengers drop their luggage off as soon as they arrive at the terminal, then board the ship with only their cabin luggage.
Arriving passengers can get local information and assistance from Sydney destination ambassadors at the onsite visitor kiosk.
There are bathrooms in the Overseas Passenger Terminal, at nearby cafes and restaurants and at the Circular Quay Railway Station complex.
There is no Wi-Fi at the terminal. However, some nearby restaurants, cafes and bars offer Wi-Fi to customers.
While there isn’t ample seating inside or outside the terminal, there are some seating options, including park benches and lawn areas.
Luggage Storage: While there isn’t luggage storage at the Sydney Cove Overseas Passenger Terminal, there are a couple of luggage storage facilities nearby, including Sydney Baggage Storage and Sydney Visitor Centre.
Getting to the Terminal: When going to the Overseas Passenger Terminal, give yourself plenty of time, as Sydney can be very congested. The streets of The Rocks are also narrow, and most cruise check-ins are during the peak morning time.
Drivers may not linger at the terminal and must drop off passengers quickly. However, they can park nearby if they plan to stay in the area for more than a few moments.
Accommodations: If you're spending the night near the Overseas Passenger Terminal, there are plenty of hotels within walking distance to choose from.
Updated December 22, 2022