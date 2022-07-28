Top 10 Items We Will Never Cruise Without

We doubt you'll ever need your own snacks on a cruise sea day, but port days are another story. snacks, such as nuts, chips and trail mix, are perfect to carry with you on a long port day. Even if you're doing a lunch-included excursion, you'll often have to wait longer than you'd like before that meal is served. What if you hit traffic or have that are hungry every 20 minutes? We never travel anywhere without a granola bar or bag of M&Ms because you just never know.