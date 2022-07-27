Top 10 Items We Will Never Cruise Without

After hundreds of cruises, the crew at Cruise Critic have compiled a list of 10 items we never cruise without, knowing these things will get us through almost anything a cruise vacation can throw at us. They aren't sexy. They aren't life-changing. But, they can make all the difference on your next cruise.

A good packing list can enhance your cruise vacation, ensuring you're prepared for whatever comes your way. No need to worry your cruise will be ruined because you stubbed your toe in a dark bathroom or got a cold because you weren't prepared for the over–air-conditioned theater.

1. Passport

Regardless of the itinerary, every single staffer at Cruise Critic brings their passport with them when they cruise. Not only are passports required for all sailings outside of our home countries but they also provide us peace of mind even on sailings for which they're not required. Should anything go wrong and we find ourselves outside of our country, we have the one document we'll need to get home.