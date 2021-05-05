Who says you need a main squeeze or a large family to enjoy a fabulous vacation at sea? Instead of splash parks, laser tag and waterslides, solo travelers in their 50s and up may want a more luxurious ship, exotic destinations and lots of opportunities to engage with their fellow passengers.

If you're not interested in signing up for an organized singles cruise, you can have a memorable adventure by booking a solo-friendly cruise line that offers discounts for single travelers, chic studio staterooms or roommate-matching services. Here are our picks for the best over-50 singles cruises.