Your Must-Do List for Your Pre- or Post-Cruise Stay in Galveston

Now the fourth-largest cruise port in the United States, historic and lovely Galveston packs an amazing number of attractions onto a 64-square-mile barrier island. The drive-to port (a favorite among Texans!) offers year-round departures, with one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, Allure of the Seas, set to sail from Galveston in fall 2021 -- coinciding with the completion of a new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal.

Whether you drive or fly to Galveston, it's worth spending an extra couple of days here, before or after your voyage. Here's what to do. And where to eat. And drink.