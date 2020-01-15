The Waterfront on Norwegian Cruise Line

  • Newsletter
The Waterfront on Norwegian Getaway
Wendy Helfenbaum
Contributor

Starting with Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Cruise Line reinvented its promenade decks so passengers can soak up the sea with a bite to eat on The Waterfront, an oceanfront destination onboard.

What It Is

Passengers who love to cruise want unobstructed ocean views and sea breezes, yet many mega-ships are floating amusement parks that offer everything but. To re-connect its passengers with the sea, Norwegian Cruise Line replaced the old-school promenade deck on its newest ships with The Waterfront.

Located on Deck 8, The Waterfront features a quarter-mile oceanfront walking path along with comfy sectional sofas and armchairs. Located on both sides of Deck 8, it also offers alfresco outlets of several of its most popular restaurants including Ocean Blue, Cagney's and La Cucina, along with bars that include The Cellars Wine Bar, Sugarcane Mojito Bar and The Cavern Club.

It's also the place to swing by and grab a cup of something decadent at Dolce Gelato.

Take a morning stroll, snuggle up with a book or watch the ship pull into port and snap photos from the perfect vantage point. It's one of the least crowded spots onboard, and the lounge areas are covered if you're looking for respite from the midday sun.

Price

Access to Norwegian's The Waterfront is free, as is settling in to any of the comfortable seating. Dining or drinking at any of the outdoor food and beverage venues costs extra.

Ships

The Waterfront is available on the following ships:

  • Norwegian Breakaway
  • Norwegian Getaway
  • Norwegian Escape
  • Norwegian Bliss
  • Norwegian Joy
  • Norwegian Encore

Updated January 15, 2020

