The Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal is at the Outer Harbor marine facility in South Australia. The Adelaide cruise terminal has been updated for better convenience with a new road system into the terminal and a direct walkway to the Outer Harbor railway station. This terminal is also just a 10-minute drive away from the city center.

Read on for our breakdown of Port Adelaide, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Port Adelaide.