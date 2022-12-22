Read on for our breakdown of Port Adelaide, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Port Adelaide.
Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal
Oliver Rogers Road
Outer Harbor SA 5018, Australia
There’s one terminal at Port Adelaide where the following cruise lines dock: Azamara Cruises, Princess Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Coral Expeditions, Silversea Cruises and Norwegian Cruises.
The Port Adelaide cruise terminal is on Oliver Rogers Road, Outer Harbor, on the Le Fevre Peninsula. You can access Outer Harbor by taking the A7 or A9 to Port Adelaide. Then, take the A16 to Outer Harbor.
While there are a few 15-minute parking spaces, long-term parking isn’t available at the Port Adelaide cruise terminal. However, there is off-site public parking available nearby. There is limited, free off-road parking in the Park Lands opposite the terminal too. You can also take a shuttle to the terminal.
Public transportation and taxis are the most common ways to get to the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal.
While no public buses go to the Port Adelaide cruise terminal, there may be a coach transfer via your cruise line. That said, the train is the preferred public transportation option (more on this below).
Several local taxi services will take you from the city center or the airport to the cruise terminal. You can also use rideshare services like Uber.
Inside the Port Adelaide cruise terminal, you can find a coffee shop and several retail outlets. Aside from what’s at the terminal, there aren’t other dining or shopping opportunities nearby.
If you plan to shop or eat, it’s best to stop somewhere along A16 on your way to the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal.
The Adelaide Metro system is the preferred public transport option for the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal. If you come from one of Adelaide's suburbs served by the rail network, you can change at the historic railway station on North Terrace.
The train stop is a three-minute walk via a purpose-built walkway from the terminal itself at Outer Harbor Railway Station. Regular train services operate to and from the Adelaide Railway Station.
Flinders Ports manages the Port Adelaide cruise terminal and will make special arrangements for you and your driver when you arrive. To coordinate this, contact Flinders Ports.
It’s also recommended that you work with your cruise line for wheelchair services and accessibility.
If you’re arriving by taxi or car, you’ll drop your luggage at the terminal, and there will be handlers to get your luggage. If you’re arriving by train, you’ll be responsible for getting your luggage from the train to the terminal.
The Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal features several toilets for guests to use.
Free Wi-Fi is provided in the terminal building.
There’s a small waiting area with limited seats for passengers.
Luggage Storage: It's important to note that no luggage storage is available at the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal.
What Time to Arrive/Embarkation: There are no special considerations for timings at Port Adelaide. The process is comparatively relaxed compared to other ports. Know that if you arrive too early, the limited seating may leave you standing around for a while.
