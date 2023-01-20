Is Cruising Right for Me?

If you've never been on a cruise before, you've probably heard stories from your coworkers, friends and family who have gone on cruises and shared photos and stories of their adventures, and you might have wondered, "Is a cruise right for me?"

There are several factors to consider when determining whether you would like a cruise -- and people sometimes have concerns about whether they would enjoy being on a boat for a few days or even a week for the first time. Spoiler alert: many first-time cruisers who have these initial concerns end up booking their next cruise before they even leave the ship.