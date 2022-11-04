Top Cruise Destinations 2020

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on what cruisers need to know about coronavirus.

Heading into a new decade of cruising, cruise lines are allowing passengers to see popular destinations, like Alaska and Europe, in new ways and offering entirely new private island destinations or swanky clubs on lesser-known islands in the much-larger-than-you-think Bahamas island chain.

Cruisers can explore polar ports that were previously unheard of and rediscover ports in Mexico or Japan with more depth.

The following seven locales are Cruise Critic's picks for the top cruise destinations of 2020.