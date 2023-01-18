As a cruiser over age 50 you may not yet think of yourself as a "senior" (those are your parents!). But, your vision for your next vacation may not involve gaggles of families with screaming kids, rowdy teens or younger adults in a party hearty state of mind.

If so, the best cruises for you (and other adults over 50) provide not only plenty of opportunities for good times but also a mature atmosphere for socializing with couples, singles and perhaps a few families. These ships can offer you a comfortable bed, delicious food, well-prepared adult beverages and opportunities to stay active both onboard and on shore (even if you are a DIY type).

If you're over 50, cruises on the following lines will offer memorable experiences that are neither staid nor old. In our book, here are the best over-50 cruises.