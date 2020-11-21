Alaska Railroad: Everything You Need to Know to Plan the Perfect Cruise Tour

Most travelers who visit the 49th State extend their cruise with a land portion, and the most popular method of transportation for this journey is the Alaska Railroad. The train is a scenic and relaxing way to traverse lots of rugged territory.

Included in many Alaska cruise tour packages (also referred to as land-and-sea journeys), a ride on the Alaska Railroad connects one of the destination's most famous attractions -- Denali National Park & Preserve -- with Anchorage and the ports where you will board (or depart) your cruise ship.

Onboard guides provide commentary to pair with the stunning scenery outside the window as your train winds through awe-inspiring landscapes of snowcapped mountain ranges, valleys and rushing rivers. Look for Hurricane Gulch -- you'll cross a 918-foot trestle, nearly 300 feet above the creek below. Spotting wildlife is a popular pastime, with passengers and guides alike staying vigilant for eagle, bear and even whales (if you're heading toward Seward).

Thinking about booking a cruise to Alaska with a Railroad extension? We break down everything you might want to know about taking this beloved Alaska train trip, whether it's before or after your cruise.