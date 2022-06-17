On the Seine River: Paris Is Just One of Many Standouts on This Solo Cruise

Paris, the eternal City of Light, is a cosmopolitan superstar. And, it's natural to assume that a Seine River cruise is strongly focused on la capitale. Whether you've traveled to Paris before or this is your first visit, the big surprise, I promise you, is what a marvelous voyage it is beyond the city limits, with its focus on culinary arts, impressionist masters, World War II history, Gothic cathedrals and the pastoral countryside of Normandy.

And, the itinerary was not just a fantastic introduction to French towns and villages -- some I'd heard of while others were new discoveries. It was also a convenient and seamless way to get to know Normandy, without packing and unpacking, checking into new hotels and navigating les autoroutes on my own. When I wanted to be, I was always in good company, during meals, after-dinner drinks in the lounge and on tours. And, when respite was desired, I'd head up to the sun deck or out on the balcony with a good book. Alas, I typically turned very few pages. The scenery was too pretty to miss.

As a solo traveler, choosing to cruise the Seine was an easy decision. Paris can be overwhelming and as many times as I've visited, on this trip I was grateful to have the company of fellow passengers and a terrific guide on our day there.

For my seven-night cruise on Viking Rolf, traveling solo, I spent one pre-cruise night in Paris both to salve jet lag and reconnect a bit with this enchanting city, with a bonus extra day here while onboard. Then our trip took us into the Seine Valley, where we called at Vernon (for Giverny), Rouen, Normandy and the fishing village of Petit Andely, before heading back for one more overnight in the City of Light.

Speaking of views, the terrace on the seventh floor is mostly casual eateries with a grand view overlooking Paris. Here's a tip: If you don't feel like dining, there's a small area where you can still admire the scene. Back at the hotel after a marathon walk, one of the things I really like about the location of the Hyatt is its proximity to the gracious and not-very-touristy neighborhood of Neuilly-sur-Seine. A recommendation led me to dinner at Le Durand Dupont, a brasserie that one reviewer described as a "chic staple" and which I'd say was the perfect first-day-with-jet-lag in Paris meal. Tomorrow, the Seine River cruise begins.

I've cruised a lot and the one travel tip I'll offer is this: Plan to get to your destination at least one day before you board your ship because disruptions happen and you don't want to miss the boat -- or miss days of your vacation. In this case, the journey was smooth, and arriving the day before gave me a chance to relax, nap and aimlessly wander around enchanting neighborhoods.On this trip, I chose the Hyatt Paris Etoile just on the outskirts of Paris. It's different from the quaint, small boutique hotels you typically book in Paris, but I liked that the hotel, the only high-rise in the city, has killer views (you can choose Eiffel Tower or Montmartre -- both were divine), that it was a 10-minute walk to the Arc de Triomphe and that it was full-service. Coincidentally, it was also a Viking pre-cruise hotel and I had the benefit of advice from the very nice folks who manned the service desk. Paris is a great power-strolling city and with a map in hand, I headed toward the Arc de Triomphe on the Place Charles de Gaulle. Inspired by military successes in the early 19th century (and various other military-minded honors have been added from subsequent wars), Napoleon gets credit for its creation but he ultimately abdicated well before it was completed in 1831. What's actually more interesting is the people-watching across 12 lanes of traffic that surrounds it. The Arc de Triomphe has a viewing tour and you can pay to climb the 284 steps for pretty nifty Parisian views (make sure not to cross the street on foot; there's an underground tunnel in the Champs-Elysees Metro). But, I know a better place for a good view. Heading down the Champs-Elysees, dubbed the world's most beautiful avenue, I was struck by its contradiction. Maybe it once was elegant and special; today, it felt like a Times Squarian tourist trap. Sure, if you have come to Paris to shop at Zara, Gap, the Apple store and Sephora, you'll find no end of amusement but I kept on walking. I'm making my ritual Paris pilgrimage to Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. It's a department store but oh, wow, what a place. Located by the Paris Opera House, and sprawling over several blocks (you can access the different departments via under-road tunnel), the original building actually has a theatrical in-the-round feel. Its centerpiece is a 43-square-meter glass dome from the Art Nouveau era in the main hall. If I'd had the time, I would have lined up to step out onto the Glasswalk, a walkway that hangs out into the middle of the store, with great views of shoppers below and the dome above.

What will soon become a cherished tradition is the nightly predinner port talk in the lounge, where you can sip a glass of wine and hear all about what the next day will bring. We loved the chef's recommendations about what to order for dinner, and our gentle introduction to French cuisine we'd enjoy throughout the week included escargot, roast chicken and Grand Marnier souffle. Tomorrow's a power-sightseeing day with all tours headed into the heart of Paris.

While other Viking travelers were still sightseeing in Paris on the pre-cruise aspect of their trip, I hailed an Uber and ventured to where Viking Rolf was waiting. Having cruised on Viking Longships before, I knew exactly what to expect (and half the fun is that, since all Longships are largely identical aside from artwork, you immediately feel at home). If you're only checking-into-a-cruise experience is on a big, oceangoing vessel, the check-in process on a riverboat will stun you with its simplicity. A crew member meets you at the gangway, grabs your luggage and you're onboard, with a quick trip to the service desk to get your cabin key and flash a passport. Time elapsed: two minutes. Another thing so relaxing about a river cruise is even as your travels take you from place to place, you don't have to lift a finger: You unpack once and settle in. Most standard staterooms on Viking Longships have private balconies or French verandas (essentially a floor-to-ceiling window that opens), are sleekly designed with plenty of storage and feature power showers with heated tile floors. Even more glam is the veranda suite category onboard. It's a true suite with separate living room and bedroom, a balcony off one, a French veranda off the other. It was an embarrassment of riches for this solo traveler, but I like space. On a very busy cruise, it was a great spot to stretch out on the couch with balcony doors open and watch the world go by. One of the things I love about traveling alone is the chance to meet others and yet I also prize solo time. And, one of the challenges is I'm a bit shy at first. That's another reason why I love this ship design. At mealtimes you can jump into the social fray in the Restaurant on Deck 2 or you can nab a precious table for two at the Aquavit Terrace, off the lounge, and enjoy a quiet alfresco dinner under the sun and stars. On our first night onboard, the terrace was a bit of a secret and I almost had it to myself (that would change quickly as it became quite the hot spot for lunch and dinner).

On Viking Rolf, this is definitely a night when you want to dine alfresco on the Aquavit Terrace. As soon as we moved from our cocktail hour "what's next" presentation to dinner, the ship began to glide down the Seine. There was nary a breeze to ruffle our chateaubriand.

Montmartre is a village, technically just outside of Paris, which represents the highest point in the city and for that reason alone, the views are magnificent. Its iconic attraction is the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris (Sacre-Coeur), and the Gothic cathedral, accessible via a steep 270-step climb, is stunning, a wonderful spot for a few minutes of quiet reverie. And, then the fun starts. The most picturesque part of Montmartre is its charming hilltop village just a few minutes' walk away. It's known for inspiring artists like Picasso, Toulouse-Lautrec and van Gogh. It also inspires living artists; there are more than 40 who daily set up their easels in the Place du Tertre, the town square. You can have a portrait drawn for 50 euros (about $60) or so, or buy a scenic vista. If you have ever dreamed of becoming a painter, well, you may want to stay in Montmartre forever. We had a very pleasant lunch of mussels and crusty bread at one of the touristic restaurants on the square and meandered around the village, discovering Paris' only in-town vineyard and other quiet spots before heading back to the Metro to pick up the last Viking shuttle.

If, on my own ramblings, I was drawn to indulgent fun, today marks a new Parisian discovery: a morning review of Paris' most iconic spots and an afternoon trip to Montmartre. It was a full day of touring for most of us; those who preferred to explore independently could take a complimentary shuttle between ship and city center. Those who were more gentle adventurers could opt for a motor coach tour of the city's highlights, and still other options included guided visits of the Louvre. After highlights, our bus dropped us off in the 5th arrondissement, the Latin Quarter (and, home to the Sorbonne, the hub of the Parisian collegiate scene). A short stroll to nearby Shakespeare and Company, the famous English-language bookshop, revealed a breathtaking view of the French Gothic Notre-Dame de Paris, the cathedral that so horrifically burned in 2019. Line up along the Seine embankment to take-in its still-stunning beauty. You can't get any closer because it's closed for repair. Here, I met our guide for the trek to Montmartre, or I should rather say "my" guide because I was the only person on the tour -- How amazing it is that Viking didn't simply cancel the tour because not enough people signed up! With Metro tokens in hand, we headed to Montmartre.

Day 4: Vernon and Monet's Giverny

Did you know that the Seine, which runs from Burgundy's Dijon through Paris where it divides into two (creating the nomenclature of "left bank" and "right bank") and then on to Normandy and the sea, is the second-longest river in France (the Loire River earns top honors)? In our Viking Daily, we learn that it's France's busiest inland waterway, which surprises me, actually. Of all the rivers I've cruised, it seems the most pastoral and painterly, and of course the region we cruise through is where the impressionist art movement was born. Makes sense. What's particularly surprising is how relatively little modern life we see from our perch on Viking Rolf. There are castles, white limestone cliffs, the occasional cathedral but 21st century -- anything -- seems tucked away. Today, we pull into Vernon, literally at the foot of town. Expectations of this Normandy village aren't particularly high since the reason we're here is its proximity to Claude Monet's paradisiacal gardens of Giverny. And, while on my next Seine River cruise I'd like to spend an entire day in the absolutely darling village of Giverny (our tour was just a half-day), I'm glad I didn't miss out on Vernon.A quick walk around town (Viking also offered a guided tour) featured delightfully ancient 500-year-old Norman half-timbered buildings that betrayed their age by leaning, just a bit, into each other. There were a couple of really interesting local bistros with Michelin connections. The Gothic Collegiate Church of Our Lady is worth a peek. The best discovery of all was the Musee Alphonse-Georges-Poulain, a museum above the tourist information center, which is the only place in the area that actually displays original Monet paintings; it also features works by Eduoard Vuillard and Pierre Bonnard.

If you just wanted to stay onboard, I loved the impressionist art class that was offered -- there were some pretty magnificent passenger-created watercolors. The afternoon was all-things-Giverny and Viking, responding to demands by younger, more active 40- to 60-something travelers, offered a cycling option. Ten of us, plus a guide, wheeled off across the Pont Clemenceau, which has straddled the Seine since the relatively recent 1950s. The towpath veered in and around the river, was mostly flat and gave us a wonderful look at the village itself. It's storybook, really. Golden stone houses with flower boxes brimming with geraniums line the village's main street. We pulled up for a quick "rest stop" in front of Hotel Baudy, which today is just a restaurant (and a lovely one at that). In the late 19th century and beyond, American artists working in Paris made pilgrimages to Monet's country place in Giverny and needed somewhere to stay and eat and drink. Sometimes they traded their own paintings to pay bar tabs, which explains the visual chaos of some of the pieces still hanging here today. There's even an art studio in the back garden, which true to Giverny form, also has bountiful flora and fauna. It's about a half-mile from Monet's home, and when I found myself with a half-hour to kill for a Kronenbourg at the bar, having the bike meant I could get there with time to spare. Giverny itself: The artist was a big proponent of the plein air movement, considered quite revolutionary at the time in that painters actually went out into nature and urban cityscapes to paint. Our guide told us Monet was inspired to design the gardens so that he didn't necessarily have to travel to have something to paint.

He designed two gardens. The first, flanking his sprawling pink villa, is full of flora and fauna, some Norman, some more exotic. It's not a formal French garden that you'd associate with, say, Versailles. What was unique at the time and is still beautiful to this day is how natural it feels, even as a team of gardeners works around visitors to keep it maintained. The second garden is even more iconic: The water garden, with its Japanese bridge and water lilies, inspired Monet to create numerous series of works of art. If you feel a sense of deja vu, well, yes, you've probably seen this garden before in a museum. You can also visit the Monet family villa, which has been restored so you can imagine the scenario here during his life (check out his choice of art -- none of his works are displayed here and the view from the second-floor bedrooms, over the garden, is magnificent). There's a massive gift shop that has none of the natural elegance of the gardens you've just absorbed, and outside you can visit touristic restaurants for ice cream and such. If you wind up with free time, stroll on through the village, where a handful of galleries, boutiques and other art museums are enticing.