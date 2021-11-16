  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruising With The King: The Elvis Presley Cruise
Cruising With The King: The Elvis Presley Cruise
The Country Music Cruise: Experience a Country Music Party at Sea
The Country Music Cruise: Experience a Country Music Party at Sea
The Soul Train Cruise: Join the 'Hippest Trip at Sea'
The Soul Train Cruise: Join the 'Hippest Trip at Sea'
'70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2022
'70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2022
The K-Love Cruise: Worship With Your Favorite Christian Music Stars
The K-Love Cruise: Worship With Your Favorite Christian Music Stars
The Ultimate Disco Cruise 2022
The Ultimate Disco Cruise 2022
Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises
Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises
Rock Legends Cruise
Rock Legends Cruise
Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers
Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers
Pictures From the Ultimate Disco Cruise
Pictures From the Ultimate Disco Cruise
Malt Shop Memories Cruise 2022
Performance onboard the Malt Shop Memories Cruise (Photo: Malt Shop Memories Cruise)

Malt Shop Memories Cruise 2022

Malt Shop Memories Cruise 2022
Performance onboard the Malt Shop Memories Cruise (Photo: Malt Shop Memories Cruise)
Caroline Costello
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

The Malt Shop Memories Cruise has been bringing a nostalgic sensibility to the high seas for over a decade, giving cruisers the chance to sail with celebrated stars of the '50s and '60s. A curated program of onboard experiences is designed to evoke the good ol' postwar days, with everyone from rock 'n' roll legends to Elvis impersonators coming onboard for the ride.

General Info

Passengers on The Malt Shop Memories Cruise (Photo: Malt Shop Memories Cruise)

The 2022 Malt Shop Memories Cruise is a six-night sailing aboard Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam. The cruise stops in Half Moon Cay, San Juan and St. Thomas and sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, October 30 to November 6, 2022.

Related: The JoCo Cruise: All You Need to Know About This Nerdy Gathering at Sea

Malt Shop Cruise prices range from $2,240 to $6,205 per person, based on double occupancy. Discounted rates are available for past cruisers.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Video Highlights From The Impractical Jokers Cruise 4 (2018)

Video Highlights From The Impractical Jokers Cruise 4 (2018)

Video Scenes From The Golden Girls Theme Cruise 2019

Video Scenes From The Golden Girls Theme Cruise 2019

Inside Look 2018 Ship-Hop: A Cruise Vacation For '90s Lovers

Inside Look 2018 Ship-Hop: A Cruise Vacation For '90s Lovers

Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean

Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

See all videos

Lineup and Highlights

The lineup for the 2022 sailing includes Dion, Frankie Avalon, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chubby Checker, Darlene Love, the Dixie Cups, Sha Na Na, Bill Haley & the Comets and Jerry Blavat.

Related: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: The Joe Bonamassa Cruise

Passengers can look forward to an array of celebrity-led and nostalgically themed events, including a sock hop, prom night, game shows, cooking demos featuring artists, Q&A sessions with onboard acts and even vow renewal services.

Onboard Vibe

Passenger onboard The Malt Shop Memories Cruise (Photo: Malt Shop Memories Cruise)

Step onboard the Malt Shop Memories Cruise and you'll join a community of like-minded cruisers looking to reminisce and revel in performances by the stars they loved in their youth. There's a nostalgic vibe on this mid-century themed cruise, with cruisers sporting vintage gear like saddle shoes and poodle skirts.

Related: Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises

Who Would Like It

This cruise tends to be a hit with the Boomer contingent, drawing passengers who can remember Elvis performing on the Ed Sullivan Show and the birth of Beatlemania.

Related: '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2022

How to Book

Elvis impersonator onboard The Malt Shop Memories Cruise (Photo: Malt Shop Memories Cruise)

This fully chartered sailing is sold directly by StarVista LIVE. To book, visit the

Malt Shop Memories Cruise website

. Passengers who've sailed on the 2019 and 2021 cruise can enjoy advance access to purchase tickets before the general public.

Related: KISS Cruise (AKA the KISS Kruise) 2022

Updated November 16, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Disney Cruise Line Vaccine Requirements to Include Children Ages 5 And Up As of January 13
5
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of The Seas Cruise Ship Officially Christened
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.