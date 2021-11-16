The Malt Shop Memories Cruise has been bringing a nostalgic sensibility to the high seas for over a decade, giving cruisers the chance to sail with celebrated stars of the '50s and '60s. A curated program of onboard experiences is designed to evoke the good ol' postwar days, with everyone from rock 'n' roll legends to Elvis impersonators coming onboard for the ride.

General Info

The 2022 Malt Shop Memories Cruise is a six-night sailing aboard Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam. The cruise stops in Half Moon Cay, San Juan and St. Thomas and sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, October 30 to November 6, 2022. Related: The JoCo Cruise: All You Need to Know About This Nerdy Gathering at Sea

Malt Shop Cruise prices range from $2,240 to $6,205 per person, based on double occupancy. Discounted rates are available for past cruisers. Featured Videos See all videos Video Highlights From The Impractical Jokers Cruise 4 (2018) Video Scenes From The Golden Girls Theme Cruise 2019 Inside Look 2018 Ship-Hop: A Cruise Vacation For '90s Lovers Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021 Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best? Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials See all videos

Lineup and Highlights

The lineup for the 2022 sailing includes Dion, Frankie Avalon, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chubby Checker, Darlene Love, the Dixie Cups, Sha Na Na, Bill Haley & the Comets and Jerry Blavat. Related: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: The Joe Bonamassa Cruise

Passengers can look forward to an array of celebrity-led and nostalgically themed events, including a sock hop, prom night, game shows, cooking demos featuring artists, Q&A sessions with onboard acts and even vow renewal services.

Onboard Vibe

Step onboard the Malt Shop Memories Cruise and you'll join a community of like-minded cruisers looking to reminisce and revel in performances by the stars they loved in their youth. There's a nostalgic vibe on this mid-century themed cruise, with cruisers sporting vintage gear like saddle shoes and poodle skirts. Related: Cruise Through the Decades with Music Theme Cruises

Who Would Like It

This cruise tends to be a hit with the Boomer contingent, drawing passengers who can remember Elvis performing on the Ed Sullivan Show and the birth of Beatlemania. Related: '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2022

How to Book

This fully chartered sailing is sold directly by StarVista LIVE. To book, visit the