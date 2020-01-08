Cruise Line Alcohol Policies

There are few issues of substance that get cruisers buzzing like alcohol policies. The daily number of message board questions on drinking ages and other booze-related regulations is mind-boggling. My 18-year-old son is served in London, so can he have a beer on a U.S. ship? Can I bring a cooler filled with cold ones or carry on my favorite bottle of liquor? How about bringing our own bottle of wine to dinner? If bringing booze onboard is prohibited, what's the best way to sneak it onboard, and what humiliation will I face if caught?