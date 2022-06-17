Even into their 70s, they would reserve the first few nights of hotel, maybe a quick-to-fill independent hotel in Paris or Madrid, but then would tool around for weeks through two or three countries, with barely an itinerary in their pocket. Well-worn maps were always at dad’s side. One summer they bought a VW Vanagon in Germany and used it for five weeks of lodging before shipping it back to the states. They were frugal travelers, but they had a curiosity for culture, the arts, and the history of these countries — and they were perfect traveling companions.

When I was 20, after I made my first backpack tour of Europe, mom and dad realized they were missing out on something. With my brother and I having entered adulthood, they had the means to treat themselves to international travel. They began embarking on what became almost yearly visits to Europe — traveling on their terms.

Come along with us on this seven-night Lyon & Provence journey (it’s also offered by Viking in the reverse direction), as I share my day-by-day report on a trip with mom. The itinerary explores some of France’s most beloved territory — from Lyon, the culinary capital of France, through cherished wine regions of Beaujolais and Côte Rôtie, with stops to discover 2,000-year-old architectural treasures along the way. My backpack is safely stored in the basement, and a calling plan has been enabled for mom’s phone — let’s go!

This wouldn’t be my first trip with mom; I took her and my (then) 10-year-old nephew on a Disney Alaska cruise. I even escorted her to China, where her walking poles drew amazed looks. We’re good traveling companions, with common refrence points and an ability to efficiently communicate in shorthand on some topics. Plus cruises create a great hub for multi-generational travel — a place where the needs of of almost any family member can be accommodated and the ability to go at your own pace is respected by crew and fellow cruisers alike.

My career as a travel writer owes a lot to my parents’ sense of wanderlust, but much of my travel is solo. Occasionally, the opportunity to bring someone comes along, and that is how mom and I found ourselves in France, aboard a Viking cruise down the Rhône River. Primed by the steady drumbeat of ads introducing the TV show Downton Abbey, mom has been curious about a river cruise for some time now, and Viking seemed like a perfect match for her sensibilities — and mine.

After dad passed away, I became aware that mom’s independence had its limits. Travel on her own without her favorite navigator was daunting, and as she got older physical limitations — primarily an unsteady gait caused by lousy feet — meant she was at risk for falls. But although life at home is good, surrounded by friends and family, her hunger for seeing the world has never been tempered.

Days 1 and 2: Lyon

The Rhône River courses from the Swiss Alps to Lyon and then heads straight south to Avignon, the “City of Popes.” While perhaps not as storied as the Rhine or Danube, the Rhône has its own appeal (can you say “Provence”?) and history (the Romans left their mark), as well as art (Arles was Van Gogh’s stomping grounds). For me, this is all new territory, and my pen is poised for notes. But mom has spent many weeks in France, so the cruise will be a refresher for her, as well as an introduction to river cruising. While she and dad have stopped in various places in Provence, it turns out she’s seen precious little of the towns along the Rhône. Rather than go straight from the plane to the ship, ahead of our trip I asked mom if there was another area in the vicinity where she’d like to spend a few days. She perused a map for a moment, paused on Paris, then looked east. “Oh, Switzerland,” she sighed. She hadn’t been to the land of cheese and chocolate for about 30 years, so we flew into Geneva to spend three days alongside the Rhône and its tributaries in Zermatt and Lake Geneva. It was a perfect appetizer for the cruise, made easier by the comprehensive and efficient Swiss Rail System. But we had a date with a boat, so yesterday we made our way by rail from Geneva to Lyon, France’s third largest city. My 84-year-old mother can walk, but slowly, cautiously, and not for long distances. She uses walking sticks to steady herself, so luggage was my responsibility (fortunately, she packs quite modestly). While train travel is relatively easy for those of us who are able-bodied, it didn’t take long to realize that this was a journey mom could not have done on her own. She also does not use the Internet, meaning most of the trip-planning is left to me. Fortunately, the Viking cruise will take much of the planning responsibilities off my shoulders.

In short, the busy Lyon train station proved an intimidating transition from the gentler bustle of Swiss towns. I planted mom in the station Starbucks to guard our bags while I scurried about changing money and pondered options for the transfer to the ship. There was a subway, which would have deposited us just a few blocks from the dock, but with bags, mom, and flailing walking poles, I thought better. The taxi — 20 euros for a 2-mile ride — dropped us at a road pullout above the dock and we made our way down the ramp to the Viking Delling. Carlos Brito, the Delling’s hotel manager (yes, a cruise ship is basically a hotel on water), welcomed us aboard and showed us to our cabin, a veranda suite where the TV was already tuned to the safety video. While typical river cruise cabins are slightly smaller than the average ocean cruise cabin, ours is generously proportioned — 275 square feet divided into two separate rooms. One half has a couch and chair, a TV and minibar, plus a wide balcony where we survey cyclists whizzing by along a river path. Our cabin steward converted the queen bed in our bedroom into two twins. We loved the larger bathroom than most mid-priced cruise ships have, plus a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened down to a railing. All in all, very nice digs for us to share, meaning we will each have space. (Another option if traveling with a parent is to book two separate cabins). After grabbing a bite to eat we explored Viking Delling forward and aft. The décor on Viking’s longships utilizes clean, subtle Scandinavian design elements — nothing flashy or overstated. Each of the ships has 95 cabins spread onto three decks, with the lobby and main restaurant found on the second deck, and the lounge, an indoor/outdoor dining venue and bar, on the third deck. A sun deck sits on top, and with August weather pleasingly warm but not hot, we are looking forward to the open air and sunshine. Fittingly, Delling, like all of Viking’s river cruisers, is named for a Norse god — in this case, the father of the day.We’re spending two days and two nights docked in Lyon, providing plenty of opportunity to explore the city either independently or on the tours Viking provides — at least one complimentary each day, along with paid options. The free excursions, while not always in-depth, encourage a basic, painless introduction to the port and its culture and history. Yesterday, the included tour explored Vieux Lyon, the old city. The departure on coaches was set for 9 a.m. but mom chose to stay behind and enjoy breakfast on a more leisurely basis, while I headed out to see the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. Though built only in the 1870s, the enormous structure sits atop the city’s most prominent hill, visible from almost anywhere in Lyon, and inside the church is resplendent with lush mosaics lining most of the walls.