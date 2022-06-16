Though the Viking Ullur’s initial docking space was about a 15-minute drive downriver from Passau’s Altstadt, or Old Town, free shuttle buses ferried embarking passengers for an afternoon “welcome walk” among a warren of pedestrian-only cobblestone lanes and candy-colored, flower-festooned buildings. Settled more than 2,000 years ago, Passau suffered a devastating fire in the 17th century. But with wealth gained from trading in salt (known as “white gold” for its ability to preserve food), Passau’s burghers hired Italian architects to rebuild the city in a Baroque style that earned it the nickname “Venice of Bavaria.”

On the culinary front, we were told that the town’s famous lebkuchen, or gingerbread, is traditionally made with honey, and that the Bavarian white sausage known as weisswurst is customarily consumed before noon. And Dimitri, the Viking Ullur’s hotel manager, wasn’t kidding with his earlier admonition that Germans are famous for both sausages and punctuality. When we showed up at 4:32 p.m. for a scheduled 4:30 return shuttle back to the ship, the bus driver waved us aboard with a smiling rebuke: “You’re late!”

After a wine and cheese reception in the ship’s airy, window-lined lounge, we cast off for a new, overnight berth near the middle of town. On that initial twilight foray, we encountered clear evidence that “The Blue Danube” (the common English title of Austrian composer Johann Strauss’ beloved 1866 waltz) isn’t quite accurate when it comes to the river’s color. As we approached the tip of the narrow peninsula that divides the Inn River and the Danube, the milky green, glacier-fed Inn formed a sharp contrast to its much darker, gently swirling sibling.

Lesson of the Day: Consider the suite life.

Jayne and I have bunked together on previous cruises and would have been content to share any of the Viking Ullur’s compact but well-designed cabins, all of which come with ample clothes storage and plenty of hangers (an unexpected plus). Bathrooms, meanwhile, are equipped with heated floors, plush towels, fog-free mirrors and enough shelf space for two sets of toiletries, with bonus points for generous tubes of high-end Freyja shampoo and conditioner.

But our 275-square-foot veranda suite proved to be a godsend our first night aboard, when a jet-lagged Jayne decamped to the sitting room couch for a middle-of-the-night “Downton Abbey” binge. (Viking, a longtime sponsor of the British series, includes all six seasons as part of its in-room video offerings.)