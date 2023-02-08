  • Newsletter
Dismiss
Where You Can Cruise to Onboard Carnival's Newest Cruise Ship, Carnival Panorama
Where You Can Cruise to Onboard Carnival's Newest Cruise Ship, Carnival Panorama

Where You Can Cruise to Onboard Carnival's Newest Cruise Ship, Carnival Panorama
Aaron Saunders
Senior Editor, News and Features
The first new Carnival cruise ship to debut on the West Coast since the 1998 launch of Carnival Elation, Carnival Panorama sails into Long Beach this December as the line's newest and largest "Fun Ship."

Sporting new Playlist Productions shows and countless onboard features, Carnival's third and final Vista Class ship replaces the outgoing Carnival Splendor on year-round voyages to the Mexican Riviera.

Year-Round Mexican Riviera

From its arrival in Long Beach this December until the end of 2021, Carnival Panorama will sail a series of six-, seven- and eight-night voyages to the Mexican Riviera. The six and eight-night cruises are one-off trips occurring in 2021; the weeklong Mexican Riviera sailings are the standard itinerary.

Departing Long Beach on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., Carnival Panorama will spend a day at sea before arriving at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where it will anchors from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The third full day will see the ship arrive in Mazatlán, an often-overlooked port of call that is perhaps best known for its two distinct zones (Centro Historico and Zona Dorada, the Golden Zone), as well as its white open-air pulomonias that zip in and out of traffic. Cheaper than a taxi, these fearless drivers get passengers to where they want to be.

The next day Carnival Panorama will spend a full day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. docked in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Finally, Carnival Panorama will make its way back to Long Beach, spending two days at sea travelling Northbound up the Pacific Ocean. This allows for ample time to try the multitude of entertainment, food and beverage options available aboard Carnival Panorama.

Sailings run from December 2019 to December 2021; the line has not revealed itineraries beyond that.

Updated January 08, 2020

