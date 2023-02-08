Where You Can Cruise to Onboard Norwegian's Newest Cruise Ship, Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line's brand-new Norwegian Encore cruise ship is coming. The fourth Breakaway Plus-class vessel to debut following Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy, the 4,000-passenger ship makes its debut this November.

Here is a look at the multitude of destinations Norwegian Cruise Line has planned for Norwegian Encore to sail to between 2019 and 2021.

The first order of business is to get Norwegian Encore to North America. The ship sets sail on November 2, 2019 on an almost sold-out westbound winter transatlantic crossing from Southampton, England to New York. No ports, no stopping: just nine straight days to get to know Norwegian's latest-and-greatest.

Arguably Norwegian Cruise Line's bread-and-butter, Norwegian Encore offers plenty of itineraries to destinations in the Caribbean, Bahamas and Florida throughout the winter of 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

For the winter of 2019/2020, Norwegian Encore sails primarily from Miami to the Eastern Caribbean. These weeklong itineraries start on November 24 and continue through April of next year, offering calls on San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Two days at sea offer plenty of time to explore Norwegian Encore's fun features and attractions.

In the winter of 2020/2021, Norwegian Encore will switch to a Western Caribbean itinerary from Miami, including stops in Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico.

In the fall of 2020, the ship will also offer a handful of departures to the Bahamas and Florida from New York that visit Port Canaveral (for Orlando); Nassau, Bahamas; and Norwegian's private Bahamian island, Great Stirrup Cay.

By the time 2021 rolls around, Norwegian Encore will be offering quick four, five, and six-day runs from Miami to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Related: Top 8 Long Haul Short Break Cruises

In the spring and summer of 2020, Norwegian Encore will make its home in New York, sailing roundtrip voyages out to the sun-splashed Atlantic island of Bermuda. Four-, five- and seven-day itineraries are planned, all of which call on Bermuda's Royal Naval Dockyard for a variable duration that depends on the length of the sailing. Quickie four-day voyages call on Bermuda for one day only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Norwegian Encore's weeklong sailings have the added bonus of spending three days in Bermuda.

Few things compare to the beauty of the fall foliage in the Canadian Maritimes and the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, and Norwegian Encore offers two unique cruises to this region in 2020.

On September 8, 2020, Norwegian Encore sets sail on a one-off itinerary (one that isn't repeated on any other sailing date) to Canada & New England roundtrip from New York. Noteworthy for its large number of Canadian ports of call, this itinerary includes stops in Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

A shorter five-day cruise departs from New York on October 20, 2020, with stops in Halifax, Nova Scotia and St. John, New Brunswick.

Norwegian Encore will sail four separate Panama Canal itineraries in 2020 and 2021, although only the April 10, 2021 voyage from Miami to Los Angeles will include a full transit of the Canal.

The other three itineraries, ranging in length from 12 to 13 days, depart either from New York or Miami and include a variety of ports of call in the Caribbean and Central America, along with a partial transit of the new, wider section of the Panama Canal.

Following its Panama Canal transit, Norwegian Encore will sail a one-off, six-day Pacific Coastal voyage from Los Angeles to Vancouver, calling on San Francisco, Seattle, and Victoria, British Columbia. Departing April 25, 2021, this sailing marks the ship's maiden arrival on the West Coast. Norwegian Encore, along with sisters Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy, is among the largest vessels able to clear Vancouver's iconic (but low-slung) Lions Gate Bridge.

In spring 2021, Norwegian Encore makes its debut in Alaska. Sailing roundtrip out of Seattle, the ship will offer a standard, tried-and-true Alaskan itinerary that calls on Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Victoria, British Columbia.

What's particularly noteworthy about Norwegian Encore's debut season in Alaska is how long it is: sailings extend well into October, with the ship's final departure to the Last Frontier occurring on October 10, 2021.