Cruise Line Wi-Fi and Internet Packages

Staying in touch with fellow passengers at sea, and friends and family on land is easier than ever. Many ships now have branded apps that allow cruisers to chat with each other onboard. Several lines have rolled out superfast high-bandwidth Wi-Fi, with relatively affordable high-speed services that can even support video chats, music and movie streaming.

However, internet speeds can vary significantly by line and ship, depending on location, available bandwidth and other factors. And, the majority of cruise lines still don't offer speeds that can support streaming/video chat services, such as Netflix or Skype.

Internet charges also vary by cruise line. You can be charged by the minute or by bandwidth, pay for daily or voyage-long packages, or choose from tiered usage packages with prices based on the types of sites and online services (sending emails, streaming shows) passengers use.

Cellular services are generally supported by your home carrier; rates at sea vary by wireless company but typically reflect international roaming rates, which can be breathtakingly pricy. When the ship reaches port, pricing will switch to the country-specific roaming rate -- also not cheap unless you've signed up for an international calling plan.

If your home plan and phone allow calls over Wi-Fi, and you anticipate making or receiving multiple calls during your cruise, you may find the ship's internet packages a more affordable option than international cell charges. Just make sure your phone is in airplane mode with the Wi-Fi turned on to avoid having the phone automatically switch to cell service.

Below is a rundown of what the major cruise lines offer for internet and cellular service.