The 3,560-passenger Sky Princess , launched in October 2019, is Princess Cruises ' fourth Royal-class ship. It has quickly gained a large following among seasoned cruisers thanks to its solid dining options and ample outdoor spaces.

Sky Princess combines some of the line's Royal-class staple features with new-to-the-line offerings, including new entertainment venues and new cabin categories.

The ship’s contemporary evening entertainment, casual vibe and cozy cabins with modern touches make it an attractive pick for cruisers of all ages. Children are kept busy with several pools and the line’s excellent Camp Discovery kids’ program.

Those looking for some peace and quiet away from the kids will appreciate the ship’s two adult-only areas. And those who just want to mingle and have fun will find plenty of opportunities to do so.

Check out the pictures of Sky below for an overview of the ship’s highlights.