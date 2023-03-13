Sky Princess combines some of the line's Royal-class staple features with new-to-the-line offerings, including new entertainment venues and new cabin categories.
The ship’s contemporary evening entertainment, casual vibe and cozy cabins with modern touches make it an attractive pick for cruisers of all ages. Children are kept busy with several pools and the line’s excellent Camp Discovery kids’ program.
Those looking for some peace and quiet away from the kids will appreciate the ship’s two adult-only areas. And those who just want to mingle and have fun will find plenty of opportunities to do so.
Check out the pictures of Sky below for an overview of the ship’s highlights.
Take Five Lounge is new to Princess Cruises, offering live jazz and a laid-back atmosphere for drinks and even some dancing. The venue replaced the Club 6 disco on Royal and Regal Princess and the VIP Gaming Room on Majestic Princess.
The Take Five Lounge offers dance classes during the day and crafted cocktail favorites from master mixologist Rob Floyd at night. A gin trolley with all the fixings is wheeled out every night to keep drinks flowing.
There is a dance floor and plenty of comfortable seating both around the band and farther away for those who want to chat. The U-shaped bar is a great spot to watch the bartenders -- all dressed in speakeasy style -- expertly craft cocktails.
There are shows every afternoon and evening, often with themed sets that range from Afro-Cuban to Big Band and BeBop.
Created in partnership with 3-Michelin star chef Emmanuel Renault, the for-fee Bistro Sur La Mer restaurant offers French bistro-style fare in a relaxed (and loud) atmosphere on the ship’s Piazza atrium.
While it doesn’t have the romantic and cozy feel some might expect, its casual sidewalk bistro-like ambience is great for people-watching and enjoying a laid-back meal.
The menu combines retro French classics with a twist. It features dishes like red snapper and scallop mousseline, crispy escargots, seared duck breast and beef filet mignon.
Those looking forward to enjoying some good wine onboard will be pleasantly surprised by the bistro’s wine list, crafted by Master Sommelier Doug Frost.
When Sky Princess debuted back in 2019, a brand-new cabin category was added. The two Sky Suites at the top of the ship accommodate up to five people each and offer 270-degree views, including a prime viewing location of Movies Under the Stars from the suite's balcony.
These balconies are the largest in the Princess fleet at between 947 and 1,012 square feet.
Sky Suites are over 11 times bigger that the standard Sky Princess inside cabin, including the balcony. Each suite features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dining area.
Sky Suite perks include pre-cruise concierge and onboard butler services, free access to The Enclave (the line's largest thermal suite) and reserved theater seating.
(In case you’re curious, the standard Sky Princess interior stateroom runs a cozy 160 square feet.)
The ship's main pool deck (also known as the Lido Deck) houses two deep-water pools and more hot tubs than any other Royal-class ship. Two of the hot tubs are cantilevered over the swimming pools.
A third pool -- the Retreat Pool -- is adults only, while a fourth pool, which is the new-to-Princess Wakeview Pool, is infinity style and located at the back of the ship.
Those traveling with children will notice that Sky Princess lacks a kiddy pool. However, kids are welcome in the Lido family pools.
Located on Decks 6 and 7, Sky Princess' main theater is home to two Princess-original musical productions. “Rock Opera” is a one-of-a-kind production featuring avant-garde costumes and a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater.
With "5-SKIES", Princess joins the long list of cruise lines incorporating virtual reality and high-tech elements to their entertainment offerings. The show is a combination of contemporary songs, acrobatic dance performances and digital effects.
Another great venue onboard is Princess Live!, with an open theater layout. Most of the ship’s uber-popular shows that required audience participation are held here.
While Princess doesn’t offer the big-name shows available on other cruise lines, its in-house productions are no less interesting, innovative and fun. The main shows are generally geared towards a more adult audience, but older kids will also be mesmerized by the excellent dancing and singing, and the exciting plots of Princess’ shows.
Lotus Spa is Sky Princess’ expansive wellness area, located on Deck 5 forward. Aside from the standard and couples’ massages, guests can choose from a long list of other spa treatments, including facials, wraps, scrubs, acupuncture and medi-spa sessions. The treatment menu also includes nail and hair services.
The Enclave on Sky Princess is the largest thermal suite in the fleet. It is located within the spa and features a hydrotherapy pool (complete with air jets and a built-in cascading rain shower), a hammam, a caldarium (an aromatherapy steam room) and a laconium (for dry heat).
Always check with the cruise line for money-saving bundles and specials. Port day specials are a particularly nice way to kill some time while waiting for the ship to depart. On days when the Enclave is not busy, day passes might be available.
Sky Princess features what was once the line’s first escape room. Phantom Bridge is a high-tech family escape room experience with more than 700 different outcomes. The plot changes every time you play, which keeps guests coming back time and again.
The space combines digital and physical elements to create an interactive experience. The session can be tailored to players of all ages, heights and physical abilities.
Note: The escape rooms on Princess Cruises closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and haven’t reopened as of March 2023. Until they do, these Sky Princess pictures may give you an idea of what’s in store.
The Sanctuary is the ship’s for-fee, adult-only area. Completely redesigned on Sky Princess and located on Deck 18 forward, it has a peaceful, exclusive vibe and panoramic views. Rows of loungers line the perimeter, while butlers bring chilled towels, fresh fruit and non-alcoholic drinks throughout the day.
There is more shade here than on other Princess ships, along with three hot tubs and a mini-spa area with a massage room. The space also features twice as many private cabanas as its sister ships. These private spaces come with TVs (headphones are mandatory and provided), minibars, loungers, towels and a selection of alcoholic drinks.
The Sanctuary can be accessed from the Retreat pool and sundeck area via stairs, but note that there is an extra fee for this section. Half- and full-day passes are available for purchase.
Sky Princess has been cruising the seas since October 2019 and is one of the most sought-after Royal-class ships. The combination of great dining and an excellent entertainment offer with a timeless, elegant design make it a safe bet for all types of cruisers, from groups of adults to families and couples.
While it may not offer the high-adrenaline, over-the-top amenities and activities of cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Sky Princess is a great pick for those looking for a more traditional cruising experience and a more relaxed atmosphere.
There’s plenty for kids to do, and adults will be able to enjoy as much peace and quiet or laid-back fun as they wish.
Updated March 13, 2023