7 Things You'll Regret Doing on a Port Day

We know we're contradicting ourselves here, but there are times when you absolutely should get off the ship and explore, and there are times when it's not such a bad idea to stay onboard and take it easy for a day. Which is which is up to you. If you think you'll never make it back to a specific port and there's lots you want to see, get off -- even if you're not feeling all that great or the ship arrives awfully early. Save yourself the regret.