Want to wake up every day to spectacular views of Denali , North America's tallest mountain? Well, you can't. Alaska's soaring giant -- the name means "the high one," and at 20,310 feet, Denali qualifies -- is under cloud cover much of the time, meaning that you only have a 30 percent chance of seeing the mountain.

You can maximize your chances of Denali-spotting with a stay at Princess Cruise's Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge. Located within 40 miles of the actual mountain, the lodge is the cruise line's second largest in Alaska and provides a perfect jumping-off point for wilderness excursions, fishing and flightseeing.

The quirky Alaska town of Talkeetna, the inspiration for the '90s TV show "Northern Exposure," is a shuttle ride away. And, when the mountain does "come out," you get a fantastic view from the multistory windows in McKinley Princess Lodges Great Room, as well as its specially built Treehouse event facility.

If you're trying to choose between Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge and Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, the important differences are proximity to the mountain (you can only see it directly from Mt. McKinley lodge), remoteness (Talkeetna is an hour away) and busyness (Mt. McKinley Princess is smaller and generally less hectic than Denali Princess Lodge).

