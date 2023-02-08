Celebrity Cruises Packing List

Getting ready to pack for your Celebrity cruise and not sure what to throw in your suitcase? When sailing on any cruise, you'll want to pack all the usual vacation items, but when sailing with Celebrity, there are few more specific things you'll want to bring. Here's our Celebrity cruise packing list. (You can even use it in conjunction with our general cruise packing list.)
Most nights Celebrity hosts a themed music party, whether it's the '70s and disco, Motown or the '80s. No special dress is required to join in the fun, but why not go the extra mile and bring along a shirt or outfit that matches the theme perfectly? For '80s night, we recommend packing this five-piece off-the-shoulder tee with accessories (hair band, lace gloves and neon beads with colorful dangly earrings). The bravest of '80s-loving dudes will find these retro neon swim board shorts totally rad.
Not much ruins a cruise like being too cold when you just want to be enjoying yourself. We haven't seen it too often in the Caribbean -- except for those who forget how air-conditioned a ship can be -- but we've spotted numerous cruisers in Alaska and Europe ill prepared for the cooler temperatures. (A whale watching trip in shorts and a tee will put a damper on any actual whale sightings.) Regardless of where you're cruising, we recommend bringing pants and a stylish black fleece zip-up sweater so you're prepared for all possibilities.
Celebrity Cruises is pretty casual most nights, but on two nights a week, the line hosts "chic" evenings, which require cruisers to dress up a bit nicer. You'll see lots of men in trousers and collared or traditional button-down shirts, but to really get that chic message across, we recommend something modern like this dressy button down denim work shirt. It's casual, yet so chic. For women, we're digging the retro stylings of these short-sleeved rockabilly vintage dresses available in 10 colors and patterns.
If you're an Apple devotee, make sure to bring your iPhone and iPad with you if you want to take advantage of Celebrity's iLearning classes, such as photo organizing and editing. To hold your device in between classes, we suggest this universal tablet sling tote, available in grey or black, which holds iPads of up to 12.9 inches. In addition to a pocket for your iPad, there's a front zippered pocket big enough for your iPhone and front zip-down organizer section, perfect for storing your ship card.
Whether you're on a Celebrity ship that's undergone a Revolution refurbishment or one that's still awaiting its turn, all cabins lack hooks for hanging jackets or sweaters. If you're like us and dislike having to waste a hanger on your jacket, we suggest investing in some heavy-duty magnetic hooks. We particularly like these colorful hooks, each of which can hold up to 25 pounds. We suggest bringing one for each person in a cabin so everyone has a place to hang their hat.
Updated January 08, 2020