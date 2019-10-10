North Pole Cruises: Your Guide to Arctic Trips to the North Pole

The Arctic is an otherworldly land of boundless vistas, perpetual daylight in summer, glistening ice floes and abundant wildlife. No wonder that taking a North Pole cruise is becoming a growth industry in once rarely visited realms.

One caveat: Unlike Antarctica, which is on a solid land mass, the North Pole has no true fixed location. It lies on a mass of always-shifting ice chunks in the Arctic Ocean. Consequently, few ships actually sail to the pole. On July 13 2022, Ponant’s Le Commandat Charcot reached the geographic North Pole, marking the first time that a luxury passenger vessel brings passengers to the difficult to access location.

But many ships do get close, venturing within the Arctic Circle, above 66 degrees latitude.

These are truly remote areas, so it's not surprising that Arctic trips to the North Pole tend to attract seasoned travelers looking to tick off one more spot on their bucket list. The expansive region takes in northern parts of Norway and the Svalbard archipelago, Sweden, Finland, Greenland, Iceland and Canada.

The allure of this remote region has also sparked a thriving interest from cruise lines with expedition products, with new cruise ships and cruise lines crafting Arctic itineraries with their latest expedition vessels.

Seabourn, for example, started deploying its newest vessel Seabourn Venture, in Arctic waters this summer, with itineraries covering the Svalbard Archipelago, Greenland, Iceland and Arctic Canada.

Similarly, Australia-based Scenic Cruises covers the Arctic extensively on its yacht Scenic Eclipse, including jaunts across the Northwest Passage. Quark Expeditions is also offering in-depth itineraries throughout Greenland and the Northwest Passage onboard its newest ship, Ultramarine.

Due to the current war in Ukraine, cruise lines that typically sail Russia’s Arctic have cancelled itineraries that sail from, or visit the Eurasian country. It's not known when these Northeast Passage cruises, as they are known, will resume.

Here's a breakdown of popular areas, and some lines and outfitters that'll take you there. But first, some general guidance.