What's Free at CocoCay? Here's What You'll Pay for the Perfect Day
Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

What's Free at CocoCay? Here's What You'll Pay for the Perfect Day

What's Free at CocoCay? Here's What You'll Pay for the Perfect Day
Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Royal Caribbean's Bahamian island, formerly CocoCay, is now a revamped private destination called Perfect Day at CocoCay. This eye-catching port of call sports bars, beaches, restaurants, a water park, a sprawling pool and even a hot air balloon -- all set on 125 idyllic acres.

It's going to be a challenge to do everything -- we tried it -- but a good way to start is by figuring out what's included and what comes with a price tag. Cruise Critic has listed everything that you'll find for free on the island, along with what you'll need to budget for, in order to have your perfect day.

Please note: Pricing for all attractions varies by season and is subject to change. Royal Caribbean recommends that cruisers calling on Perfect Day at CocoCay refer to RoyalCaribbean.com/CruisePlanner for the most up-to-date pricing available.

What's Free on Perfect Day at CocoCay?

Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

If you don't want to spend a nickel during your time at Perfect Day, you don't have to. Here are some of the island's included features:

  • All food and drink at both main dining venues (Chill Grill and Skipper's Grill)
  • All food and drink at the Snack Shacks
  • Pool and beach loungers (excluding the private beach club)
  • Umbrellas
  • Oasis Lagoon pool
  • Captain Jill's Galleon (children's water feature in Arrivals Plaza)
  • Splashaway Bay (children's water park)
  • South Beach Sports Court
  • Some fitness classes on the beach
  • Beach access wheelchairs
  • Tram around the island and back to the ship

What Costs Extra on Perfect Day at CocoCay?

Thrill Waterpark at Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

There are plenty of things that can drive the price up at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Royal Caribbean uses "dynamic pricing" that can vary from one sailing to another, and frequently has sales on select packages on its online cruise planner. Pricing below is a guideline and typically represents the lowest price we've seen.

  • Thrill Waterpark: Starting from $44 per person (package pricing available)
  • Up, Up and Away balloon ride: Starting from $39 per person
  • Zipline: Starting from $79 per person
  • Beach rentals (Example: Mats are about $18 for the day; snorkel equipment starts at $37/adult.)
  • Food at Captain Jack's: A la carte pricing; expect about $11 for an order of 10 wings, fries and included dipping sauces.
  • Cabanas (starting from $299) and daybeds
  • Entrance to Coco Beach Club, which varies depending on sailing but includes an upscale, menu-driven lunch.
  • Spa services
  • Alcoholic drinks are always extra, but your onboard beverage package (should you have one) extends to the island.
  • Purchases at the various shops around the island.
Updated June 15, 2022

