The White Pass and Yukon Route is a popular sightseeing train tour that runs between Skagway, Alaska and up to the White Pass Summit.

Most passengers on a shore excursion will begin their journey with a bus trip to the station in Fraser, British Columbia and head about 28 miles south into Skagway (or reverse).

Taking a ride on the Skagway train is a stress-free way to experience more of Alaska without breaking a sweat. Those with disabilities can also enjoy the Skagway train ride as the train cars come equipped with a wheelchair lift and other accessibility features.