Chocolate Journeys on Princess Cruises
Billboard Onboard on Holland America
5 Free Activities on Carnival Horizon
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
9 Free Things to Do on Norwegian Encore
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
What Is the Biggest Carnival Ship?
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
Piano Man Bar on Carnival Liberty

Piano Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

Piano Man Bar on Carnival Liberty
Karon Warren
Contributor

Carnival Cruise Line provides a variety of venues offering music and drink, including the ever-popular piano bar. It might go by different names on each ship, but it remains the same throughout the fleet: a hot spot for late-night entertainment with jovial sing-alongs and sometimes nutty piano players dedicated to giving everyone a good time.

On This Page

  • Ambiance
  • Drinks
  • Price
  • Ships

Ambiance

Piano Bar 88 on Carnival Horizon

Regardless of what names they go by -- most are called Piano Bar 88 -- Carnival's piano bars have an old-fashioned lounge feel with dark ambient lighting. The piano sits in the middle of the space, partly encircled by bar seating decorated to look like a piano keyboard. There, cruisers take a seat, order their favorite cocktails and request their favorite tunes, with many joining in to sing along.

It typically opens around 9 p.m., and sometimes takes a little while to warm up. But once it gets going, it's usually standing-room-only, and you can be sure to see people singing the rousing chorus of "Sweet Caroline" at the top of their lungs at least once per night.

For the first two hours, the piano bar is open to all passengers; after 11 p.m., it's limited to cruisers 18 and older.

Drinks

The piano bar's drink menu is composed of music-themed cocktails, martinis, shooters and nonalcoholic beverages, plus a large selection of beer. Jazz fans might like the "Ragtime," which is a "harmonious chorus" of spiced rum, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and grenadine. Broadways babies can sample a martini called "The Show Stopper," which is a mix of Absolut Citron, Champagne, strawberry puree and lime juice.

Price

There is no fee to visit the piano bar, but regular beverage prices apply. A 15 percent gratuity is automatically added to all bar drinks.

Ships

The piano bar can be found on all Carnival Cruise Line ships.

See photos of the piano bar on Carnival Breeze.

Updated October 10, 2019

