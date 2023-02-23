Piano Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line provides a variety of venues offering music and drink, including the ever-popular piano bar. It might go by different names on each ship, but it remains the same throughout the fleet: a hot spot for late-night entertainment with jovial sing-alongs and sometimes nutty piano players dedicated to giving everyone a good time.
Regardless of what names they go by -- most are called Piano Bar 88 -- Carnival's piano bars have an old-fashioned lounge feel with dark ambient lighting. The piano sits in the middle of the space, partly encircled by bar seating decorated to look like a piano keyboard. There, cruisers take a seat, order their favorite cocktails and request their favorite tunes, with many joining in to sing along.
It typically opens around 9 p.m., and sometimes takes a little while to warm up. But once it gets going, it's usually standing-room-only, and you can be sure to see people singing the rousing chorus of "Sweet Caroline" at the top of their lungs at least once per night.
For the first two hours, the piano bar is open to all passengers; after 11 p.m., it's limited to cruisers 18 and older.
The piano bar's drink menu is composed of music-themed cocktails, martinis, shooters and nonalcoholic beverages, plus a large selection of beer. Jazz fans might like the "Ragtime," which is a "harmonious chorus" of spiced rum, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and grenadine. Broadways babies can sample a martini called "The Show Stopper," which is a mix of Absolut Citron, Champagne, strawberry puree and lime juice.
There is no fee to visit the piano bar, but regular beverage prices apply. A 15 percent gratuity is automatically added to all bar drinks.
The piano bar can be found on all Carnival Cruise Line ships.
Updated October 10, 2019