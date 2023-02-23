Piano Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line provides a variety of venues offering music and drink, including the ever-popular piano bar. It might go by different names on each ship, but it remains the same throughout the fleet: a hot spot for late-night entertainment with jovial sing-alongs and sometimes nutty piano players dedicated to giving everyone a good time.

Ambiance

Piano Bar 88 on Carnival Horizon

Regardless of what names they go by -- most are called Piano Bar 88 -- Carnival's piano bars have an old-fashioned lounge feel with dark ambient lighting. The piano sits in the middle of the space, partly encircled by bar seating decorated to look like a piano keyboard. There, cruisers take a seat, order their favorite cocktails and request their favorite tunes, with many joining in to sing along. Related: Michael's Club on Celebrity Cruises

It typically opens around 9 p.m., and sometimes takes a little while to warm up. But once it gets going, it's usually standing-room-only, and you can be sure to see people singing the rousing chorus of "Sweet Caroline" at the top of their lungs at least once per night.