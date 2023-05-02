  • Write a Review
Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line

Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Marissa Wright
Contributor
When it comes to popular foods, pizza remains a perennial favorite the world over. No matter your age, you're never too old for a slice, whether you give it the Brooklyn fold or use a knife and fork.

Carnival Cruise Line knows what its cruisers want, and on select ships it offers 24/7 fresh, hot pizza pies at Pizzeria del Capitano. Carnival pizza is a well-loved culinary treat available onboard its famous cruise ships that offer entertainment and family fun for all ages.

Pizzeria Del Capitano: The Ambiance at a Carnival Pizza Eatery

Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Pizzeria del Capitano, which means Captain Pizzeria, is an ultra-casual 24-hour pizza counter located outside, aft, on the Lido Deck on select Carnival ships.

Pizzeria del Capitano features a traditional red-and-white pizzeria theme with booths and tables so you can grab a pie and dine alfresco. While the ambiance of the eatery is classy, there’s no dress code. Enjoy Carnival pizza in your shorts and tank top, or grab a slice while you’re still in formal dinner wear.

Sometimes pizza is the perfect food to treat whatever ails you. That’s why Pizzeria del Capitano offers a casual, laid-back vibe so you can enjoy your favorite pizza slices in peace.

Pizzeria Del Capitano Menu: Enjoy Hot Slices of Carnival Pizza

Pizzeria del Capitano on Carnival Vista
Pizzeria del Capitano on Carnival Vista

Pizzeria del Capitano offers hand-tossed thin-crust pies in five options: Margherita, Funghi (mushroom), Pepperoni, Quattro Formaggi (four cheese) and Prosciutto.

Made fresh, these pizzas are served directly from the pizzeria's kitchen. (You can also request a gluten-free pie any time of day, but be prepared for a longer wait.)

Fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and pepper flakes are available for anyone who'd like to enhance their pizza's flavor. In addition, the pizzeria offers Caesar salad upon request.

The handmade pizzas are approximately 12 inches in diameter, or the size of a dinner plate, with four slices per pizza. More often than not, people order an entire pizza, which can -- and often does -- lead to lines and long wait times at the counter. This is particularly true at lunchtime, in the late afternoon and in the evening.

Pizzeria Del Capitano Menu: Take a Look at Your Carnival Pizza Options

Pizzeria Del Capitano Menu

Editor's Note: This is a sample menu only, and it's subject to change without notice.

Pizzeria Del Capitano Cost: Is Carnival's Pizza Included in the Cruise Fare?

Pizzeria del Capitano on Carnival Dream
Pizzeria del Capitano on Carnival Dream

Much like many other dining options onboard Carnival cruises, there is no charge to eat at Pizzeria del Capitano. You can enjoy as many slices of Carnival pizza or caesar salads as you want at no extra cost.

Most dining options, like the main dining room, buffet and other small eateries, onboard Carnival ships are included in the cruise fare.

Which Carnival Ships Offer Pizzeria Del Capitano?

Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

Pizzeria del Capitano is available on the following ships: Carnival Dream, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Magic, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Vista and Mardi Gras.

Updated May 02, 2023

How was this article?

