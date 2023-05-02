Pizzeria Del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line

When it comes to popular foods, pizza remains a perennial favorite the world over. No matter your age, you're never too old for a slice, whether you give it the Brooklyn fold or use a knife and fork.

Carnival Cruise Line knows what its cruisers want, and on select ships it offers 24/7 fresh, hot pizza pies at Pizzeria del Capitano. Carnival pizza is a well-loved culinary treat available onboard its famous cruise ships that offer entertainment and family fun for all ages.