From all-day programs to Dive-In Movies or SportSquare , there’s fun for all ages on this cruise line's extensive fleet. Check out our detailed guide on the best Carnival cruise ships for kids below so you can find the right fit for you and your family.

Vista-class ships allow young cruisers to experience the best Carnival cruises and experiences onboard. The new and improved ships offer activities like Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea, Thrill Theater and Seuss-a-palooza Parade .

As the cruise line's newest ships, both have a sophisticated and modern feel that parents are sure to appreciate. Alongside the modern look and feel, activities for kids have seen an upgrade. Kids can enjoy activities like Twister Waterslide, basketball, a challenging ropes course and even a heated game of mini-golf.

Best Carnival Ships for Thrill-Seeking Kids: Carnival Panorama, Vista, Horizon and Mardi Gras

The first roller coaster-style attraction at sea, Carnival's BOLT will debut on Carnival Mardi Gras in 2020 (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

The most exciting and high-energy activities for kids and teens are available onboard Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras. Kids and teens aren't limited to programs like Camp Ocean, Circle C or Club O2 to enjoy their time onboard (more on kids and teens programs later).

The youngest cruisers also have independent access to multiple swimming pools, the WaterWorks waterpark, an IMAX movie theater, the SportSquare outdoor activity area, Carnival's unique SkyRide elevated cycling attraction, a ropes course and other entertaining onboard activities.

Not only does the Excel-class ship Mardi Gras also have pools and a waterpark, it features the thrilling Bolt Roller Coaster, which is the very first -- and fastest -- roller coaster at sea. This exciting roller coaster can be enjoyed by children (and adults) of all ages, but it does cost an additional fee.